Central Pennsylvania is the eighth most air polluted area in the U.S., according to the Guardian.

The Guardian is a newspaper based in Britain that describes itself as the world’s leading liberal voice.

Carlisle is among many densely populated areas in central Pennsylvania that the U.S. Census Bureau identifies as air pollution hotspots. Others are Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

Medical Director for Pulmonology at UMPC Carlisle, Dr. Santosh Nepal attributes this to Carlisle’s location as a crossroads between many interstate highways, along with the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“Try to stay 500 meters away from the highway,” Nepal said. “When you decide where you want to live, maybe you can find somewhere away from the weight of the traffic.”

Nepal said he links the area’s heavy air pollution to asthma and other respiratory diseases.

“The population is at risk,” he said. “The main risk is worsening of their asthma symptoms, increased hospitalization related to breathing problems, and increased inflammation in the lungs.”

Air pollution entered the spotlight early last month due to Canadian wildfires, which put the majority of the state under purple (very unhealthy) or maroon (hazardous) air-quality index designation for multiple days. Those concerns returned this past week as smoke from the wildfires returned to the Midwest and East Coast.

Purple (200-301 AQI) and maroon (301-500 AQI) are the worst designations. Other designations (listed from worst to best) are red (unhealthy), orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups), yellow (moderate), and green (healthy). In the short-term, it is critical to be aware of the air quality every day, according to Nepal.

“The best thing is to pay attention to the air quality index daily,” he said. “Try to avoid outdoors (under a poor designation).”

Nepal suggested masks (medical or cloth), avoiding exercise and using recirculating air conditioning in vehicles as strategies to avoid illness relating to poor air quality and pollution.

Some sporting events were canceled due to air quality concerns, including several MLB and WNBA games. Nevertheless, the PIAA made the decision to continue the quarterfinals of the high school softball and baseball playoffs.

“I don’t think that was a good idea,” Nepal said of the PIAA’s choice. “Outdoor activities should be avoided when (the air quality index) is above 200.”

The long-term impacts of the wildfires are not yet clear.

“I would assume that (the wildfires) can have some degree of delayed long-term effect, but it’s difficult to quantify,” Nepal said.

Despite the area’s current status, Cumberland County’s annual particle pollution has dropped steadily since 2003, according to the American Lung Association‘s annual “state of the air” report.

“That’s a very interesting finding to look at,” Nepal said. “Definitely there is a decrease in the pollution over the years. “

Even with the area’s improving status, Nepal said that it is important to keep practicing anti-pollution strategies.

“However, you know, we cannot say that we don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

Nepal suggested using electric lawnmowers, carpooling and not burning trash to help limit air pollution long term.

“You can contribute to a large extent,” he said. “Everybody can do it.”