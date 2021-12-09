 Skip to main content
Repairs planned for South Bridge next week

Interstate 83 South Bridge map

The South Bridge carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River.

 PennDOT

HARRISBURG — Steel repairs on the John Harris Memorial Bridge that carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and Lemoyne will result in lane restrictions on both northbound and southbound directions of the bridge next week, PennDOT said.

Repairs will be performed Dec. 13 through Dec. 16 on the West Shore where the bridge spans railroad tracks in Lemoyne. The contractor will begin work on southbound I-83, then move the northbound lanes once the southbound work is completed. There will be right lane closures southbound from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and northbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exits to Lemoyne on the West Shore and Second Street on the East Shore will remain open.

Delays are expected.

