Repairs planned for I-83 South Bridge next week

HARRISBURG — Steel repairs on the John Harris Memorial Bridge that carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and Lemoyne will result in lane restrictions on both northbound and southbound directions of the bridge next week, PennDOT said.

Repairs will be performed Dec. 13 through Dec. 16 on the West Shore where the bridge spans railroad tracks in Lemoyne. The contractor will begin work on southbound I-83, then move the northbound lanes once the southbound work is completed. There will be right lane closures southbound from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and northbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.