Rep. Gleim, police departments to host scam prevention seminar

State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, along with Carlisle and North Middleton Township police departments will host a scam prevention seminar early next month.

The seminar will be held at the Carlisle Expo Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. According to North Middleton police, the seminar was put together after police requested assistance with notifying the public over the high volume of scam and fraud cases that have swept the area in recent months.

The seminar is meant to focus on scam and fraud prevention and will cover calls where victims are asked or asked under threat to purchase gift cards from various locations so they can be redeemed by the scammer. Also covered in the seminar will be hackers/scammers sending messages to personal computers about the computer being compromised, but they only gain access after a link is clicked.

Police ask the public to contact them should they receive any suspicious phone calls requesting payments for any service using gift cards, and they also warn residents never to give out their personal information.

Police said these scammers are often from other countries and use various applications with false phone numbers, which make them difficult to track. They often use legitimate phone numbers of companies to appear on Caller ID.