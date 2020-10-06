Renovated rooms open for clients at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

When Estes started the company 16 years ago, it was with the mission that people need to have pretty places around them.

“Creating these rooms really falls right in line with that mission for us,” she said.

With the help of Stella Wilson, resource coordinator at Carlisle Design, Estes set about looking for furniture and design that fit with the question she kept in her mind: In the middle of the night, if someone were to arrive tired and afraid, what would they want the room to look like?

As a result, she started with a welcoming color palette and soft, plus bedding in the rooms. Estes said she also knew the rooms would get a lot of use so they looked for durability in the pieces that would furnish rooms.

There was a lot of furniture to move, too, Lantz said. Some of the old furniture had to be removed because the shelter wasn’t keeping it, and many of those pieces ended up at The Salvation Army.

Some of the new furniture had to be stored until the rooms were ready, and the church found help with Gerald Eby who allowed them to store furniture at his business so the church could save money on storage fees.