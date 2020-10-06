Renovated rooms open for clients at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

People who are going through trauma and difficult situations need space. They need welcoming spaces where they feel valued, and comfortable spaces where they can think.
Thanks to the work of volunteers, such spaces are now available at the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties’ shelter.
Shelter manager Sonya Browne said the rooms at the shelter get “used very hard” when women and children are brought in. The rooms they had were usable, but they needed some updating.
Enter the volunteers.
Second Presbyterian Church, located on Garland Drive in Carlisle, learned of the need and started a fundraising campaign in their church, followed by a call for volunteers.
In addition to raising $7,200, Second Presbyterian sent 27 volunteers to the shelter, who put in 150 hours of work sanding and painting the walls and trim and helping to move furniture, said Vicki Lantz of Second Presbyterian. Volunteers ranged from middle schoolers to people in their 70s.
“It was heartening to me to have that many people – and different people – involved,” she said.
The project stretches back to March 2019, Lantz said. It took crews until July of that year to finish a room, working as they did around the needs of people who needed to stay at the shelter.
Lantz said they had started to work on other rooms when COVID-19 put the brakes on the project temporarily. In the end, though, precautions taken by the shelter to reduce the risk of COVID gave volunteers the opportunity to get into rooms that would otherwise have been occupied.
“At this point, we are hoteling clients because it’s very difficult to socially distance clients in this shelter,” Browne said.
Browne said the agency is still, and has been, offering its services throughout the pandemic. Those services include the shelter, food and toiletries, counseling and assistance with protection from abuse orders.
When the pandemic started Browne said DVSCP still received calls concerning protection orders, but they didn’t get as many calls for other services possibly because people were afraid of coming in due to the virus or weren’t sure if the shelter was open. Once the state started to open, calls for shelter increased.
“We’ve stayed pretty busy,” she said, adding that the shelter has been three-quarters or more full most of the time.
With clients staying in hotels, volunteers returned to the shelter in late spring, finishing up additional rooms in the summer, Lantz said.
One of the shelter’s ten rooms was renovated by a family, and another by Carlisle Design, whose owner, Julie Estes, partnered with Second Presbyterian to do the interior design of the remaining eight rooms.
When Estes started the company 16 years ago, it was with the mission that people need to have pretty places around them.
“Creating these rooms really falls right in line with that mission for us,” she said.
With the help of Stella Wilson, resource coordinator at Carlisle Design, Estes set about looking for furniture and design that fit with the question she kept in her mind: In the middle of the night, if someone were to arrive tired and afraid, what would they want the room to look like?
As a result, she started with a welcoming color palette and soft, plus bedding in the rooms. Estes said she also knew the rooms would get a lot of use so they looked for durability in the pieces that would furnish rooms.
There was a lot of furniture to move, too, Lantz said. Some of the old furniture had to be removed because the shelter wasn’t keeping it, and many of those pieces ended up at The Salvation Army.
Some of the new furniture had to be stored until the rooms were ready, and the church found help with Gerald Eby who allowed them to store furniture at his business so the church could save money on storage fees.
Estes said she wanted to avoid cookie-cutter rooms, giving each one its own character. To do that she collaborated with Ruby Twine, an upholsterer, and Feathers in the Nest, a shop in downtown Carlisle. Jonathan Geiman helped with painting and wallpapering, and Matt Cloward of Cloward Building Concepts helped with the work as well.
The rooms are ready now for when DVSCP returns to using the shelter. The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence has given them permission to reopen when they’re ready, but Browne said they’re still in a waiting pattern.
When the time comes, though, Browne is ready to show clients to their new rooms.
Taking a family to a nice room shows them that someone cares about them and values them. For some, it may be the first time that they have felt valued, she said.
“These families need as much support around them as possible,” Browne said.
Something as simple as a chair and table can make a difference. Think about how easy it is to have depression settle over you when you lay down on a bed, Browne said. It’s easy to hide under the covers and avoid a situation.
Having that chair and table gives residents a place to sit and think about their next moves, she said.
“It makes a difference for the families,” Browne said.
