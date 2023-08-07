A donation drive for school items will continue through Saturday in Renewal by Andersen's showroom on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township.

The company started its Back 2 School Drive 4 Success event Aug. 1 and will continue to collect items through Saturday, when there will be a special Stuff the Trailer 4 Success event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The company is teaming up with Harrisburg area nonprofit All You Can Inc. and iHeart Media to provide supplies to at-risk families in inner cities in the Harrisburg region and beyond.

The company is accepting school supplies and gift cards at their location at 4856 Carlisle Pike during business hours Monday to Saturdays, though donors can also ship orders online to the business, as well.

Donations that are encouraged include backpacks, lunch boxes, pencils, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons, highlighters, notebooks, 3-ring binders, glue sticks, erasers, water bottles, packs of printer paper, pencil boxes and sharpeners, rulers, calculators, folders, scissors, gift cards, boxed snacks and cases of water or juice boxes.