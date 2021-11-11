Regional unemployment drops as job gains inch forward, despite labor force decline

The Midstate region’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal data released last week show, although the bulk of this drop is due to a decline in labor force.

Preliminary numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimate seasonally adjusted unemployment at 4.6% for September 2021 in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, which covers Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties.

This is the lowest rate since 4.4% in March 2020, although the increase in employment was small compared to the decline in the labor force, with approximately 1,800 residents leaving the labor pool relative to August, seasonally adjusted.

The week ending Sept. 4 was the final period for the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment payment. Despite speculation from some lawmakers that an end to such enhanced unemployment benefits would spur an increase in the labor force, local numbers have not yet borne that out.

Total employment trajectory for the metro region did not make a significant move in September, with total employees on payroll for nonfarm establishments in the region growing by about 600 workers.

This gain is consistent with prior months during which the enhanced benefits were paying out after having been re-authorized in December and again in March. July say a payroll gain of 600 employees, and August approximately 1,100, seasonally adjusted.

Total nonfarm employee counts for establishments in the Harrisburg-Carlisle region is still approximately 15,000 workers short of its pre-pandemic high in late 2019 and early 2020.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.