Regional transit systems remind residents mask enforcement will continue through Sept. 13
Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate may be lifted next week, but residents could still be required to wear them by businesses and organizations, including regional public transit companies.

In complying with the Federal Transit Administration mask mandate, mask enforcement will continue on public transportation across the Central Pennsylvania region until Sept. 13. Capital Area Transit (CAT), rabbittransit, Red Rose Transit Authority, BARTA and Lebanon Transit are among the region's grantees who receive Federal Transit Administration funding and are obligated to comply with the mask mandate.

The federal mask mandate will apply to those traveling on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation or at indoor transportation hubs.

“It is critical that we follow this mandate, as this is a direct requirement of funding for local public transportation," said rabbittransit and CAT Executive Director Richard Farr. "Without the FTA’s support, local service across countless communities wouldn’t exist."

The regional agencies are asking riders to respect the mandate in order to minimize transit delays that stem from mask conversations. The transit authorities have equipped drivers with extra masks that are available to the public for free.

