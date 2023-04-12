The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions may mean fires could get out of control quickly and become difficult to contain. This could be due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

The warning is for Central Pennsylvania, including all counties in the Midstate.

The weather service said winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The area will also see relatively humidity between 25 to 35 percent and maximum temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

With the combination of conditions, the weather service said rapid wildfire growth and spread can be expected, and outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.