The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Central Pennsylvania.

The affected area includes all of the Midstate as well as other counties in Pennsylvania.

According to the weather service, a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.

The weather service said conditions for Tuesday are 10 to 15 mph winds with gusts of up to 25 mph, relatively humidity as low as 24% and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts today, especially in dry fuel beds, according to the weather service. Rapid wildfire growth and spread is possible, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

South Middleton Township and Penn Township on Monday issued burn bans for all outdoor burning that will remain in effect until further notice.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert also for Tuesday, affecting the Susquehanna Valley. A Code Orange alert means air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, elderly and people suffering from asthma, lung disease and heart disease.