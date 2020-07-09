Red Cross to offer 'Wonder Woman 1984' replica props in blood donation contest

With an urgent need for blood donors continuing through the summer and pandemic, the American Red Cross, in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, is offering a "Wonder Woman 1984" prop giveaway to those who donate blood in July.

Those who arrive at a blood donation center or appointment to donate in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a "Wonder Woman 1984" movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets that are identical to the ones in the sequel, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 2.