Red Cross to offer 'Wonder Woman 1984' replica props in blood donation contest

With an urgent need for blood donors continuing through the summer and pandemic, the American Red Cross, in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, is offering a "Wonder Woman 1984" prop giveaway to those who donate blood in July.
Those who arrive at a blood donation center or appointment to donate in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a "Wonder Woman 1984" movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets that are identical to the ones in the sequel, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 2.
Here is a look at upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Cumberland County that are scheduled in July:
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle
- 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Mechanicsburg VFW Post 6704, 4907 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale Street, Carlisle.
- 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at LCBC West Shore, 200 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg
- 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31 at The Point at Carlisle Plaza, 800 E. High St., Carlisle
Concerned about COVID-19?
