Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

The American Red Cross on Monday said it continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is affecting the blood supply across the country.

Donors of all blood types, though especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment and help ensure hospitals are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

According to the organization, hospitals are responding an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, and some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

With summer already being the time of year when blood donations decline due to vacationing donors, the organization fears the shortage could worsen as those vaccinated against COVID-19 travel more often after a year of limited interactions.

The Red Cross is offering an embroidered hat while supplies last to those who donate through the holiday weekend, while donors who give blood through the rest of the month will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, which will be supplied by email. Those who donate will also receive a chance to win gas for a year.

Here is a look at blood donation opportunities coming up in the county:

July 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3435 E. Trindle Road in Camp Hill

July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., in Carlisle

July 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newburg-Hopewell Volunteer Fire Company, 121 Lovers Lane, in Newburg