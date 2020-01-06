In the face of a critical need for blood donors of all blood types, the American Red Cross is offering those who donate blood between now and Jan. 19 the opportunity to win a trip to the Super Bowl.
Those who give blood or platelets through Jan. 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, through a partnership between the Red Cross and the NFL. One winner will be offered two tickets to the Super Bowl, entry to the official NFL tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander and a $500 gift card for expenses.
The thank-you to donors comes on the heels of the Red Cross' need for donors. The organization said it has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.
The need is partly due to fewer donors during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's.
“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There are also a few opportunities to donate blood during a blood drive in Cumberland and Perry counties.
There will be a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., in Carlisle. In Perry County, there is a blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the American Legion Post #364 at 306 N. Pine St., Liverpool.
There are a few more blood drives that take place after the Super Bowl contest passes.
Two blood drives will be held on Jan. 24: from 12:45 to 5:15 p.m. at Gold's Gym on Hartzdale Drive in Lower Allen Township and from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Newburg-Hopewell Volunteer Fire Company in Newburg.
Another blood drive will take place from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Perry Mennonite Reception Center off Route 233 in Elliottsburg.