Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as closures rise across Pennsylvania

Government

A number of government agencies have announced closures across the county.

Carlisle on Monday announced it will restrict public access to the main lobby and reception area of borough hall, though the borough noted it will still keep that area open to the public. Still, the borough is encouraging residents to pay parking tickets and utility bills via the borough website or through mail. A drop-off box is also located outside the borough hall on West South Street.

The borough has also issued a temporary moratorium on water and sewer utility terminations to "provide all residents the means to address hygiene and to limit the spread of the virus," according to its news release.

The Stuart Community Center in following state guidelines has canceled all classes and programs through March 30, and the borough has started work on refunding fees paid for programs affected by the closure.

Middlesex Township announced Tuesday its municipal buildings will be closed until further notice. Township employees will report to work, and all business with the township will be handled via email, telephone, mail or on the website, www.middlesextwp.com. The township also has a drop-off box in front of the office for bill payments and permit applications.