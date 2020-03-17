Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as closures rise across Pennsylvania

As announcements of closures rise across Cumberland County, the American Red Cross on Tuesday said it is facing a severe blood shortage.
The Red Cross said many blood donation drives were canceled over concerns regarding the coronavirus, and because of that the United States is facing a shortage.
The organization estimates that nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled, which has resulted in about 86,000 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross said 80 percent of the blood it collects comes from community drives held at locations, such as workplaces, college campuses and schools.
Though blood drives may be canceled, the Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The organization noted that it has put in place additional precautions to ensure the safety of all who donate in the wake of the pandemic. Some new measures for donation centers and blood drives include checking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter the drive, provide hand sanitizer for use before and during the donation process, spacing beds where possible to follow social distancing guidelines and increasing disinfection duties.
The Red Cross said there is no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion.
While the Red Cross deals with collecting a decent blood supply for area hospitals, other businesses and organizations are announcing closures or limited public hours.
Health systems
Geisinger on Monday announced it, like other health systems, will limit visitors in the inpatient and outpatient settings effective immediately. Only immediate family or caregivers may visit hospitalized patients or accompany them to outpatient appointments, and no more than two visitors per patient are permitted anywhere in the hospital at any given time. No one younger than 18 will be permitted.
Patients who are going to a clinic appointment should have only one, healthy person accompany them when necessary, and any patient or visitor who has respiratory symptoms must wear a mask throughout their stay at the hospital or clinic.
UPMC announced Tuesday it will temporarily close its FastCare Clinics that were located in Giant stores in Hampden Township and Camp Hill. The health care providers at these locations are being moved to other UPMC outpatient locations to meet the needs of the community.
The health system noted that UPMC Primary Care, UPMC Express Care and AllBetterCare locations will remain open.
UPMC Pinnacle has also expanded its video visit service through the patient portal, MyPinnacleHealth.org. Through a virtual visit, providers can guide patients for care. Those without a primary care provider can call UPMC Pinnacle Nurse Advice team at 1-866-9-NURSE1 (1-866-968-7731).
Government
A number of government agencies have announced closures across the county.
Carlisle on Monday announced it will restrict public access to the main lobby and reception area of borough hall, though the borough noted it will still keep that area open to the public. Still, the borough is encouraging residents to pay parking tickets and utility bills via the borough website or through mail. A drop-off box is also located outside the borough hall on West South Street.
The borough has also issued a temporary moratorium on water and sewer utility terminations to "provide all residents the means to address hygiene and to limit the spread of the virus," according to its news release.
The Stuart Community Center in following state guidelines has canceled all classes and programs through March 30, and the borough has started work on refunding fees paid for programs affected by the closure.
Middlesex Township announced Tuesday its municipal buildings will be closed until further notice. Township employees will report to work, and all business with the township will be handled via email, telephone, mail or on the website, www.middlesextwp.com. The township also has a drop-off box in front of the office for bill payments and permit applications.
Camp Hill Fire Department announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed its station to the public and has postponed a recruiting event that was scheduled for March 26.
PennDOT on Monday announced that all driver's license centers and photo license centers across the state will be closed for two weeks in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's order Monday. Because of the closure, expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended to April 30.
PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide were also closed Tuesday, and district and county maintenance offices are closed.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday declared a statewide judicial emergency, effective until April 14. The declaration authorizes county president judges to declare individual county judicial emergencies through April 14 if they deem necessary. Cumberland County on Tuesday reported that all in-person criminal court proceedings were to be rescheduled, with only video proceedings and the Opioid Intervention Court to occur.
Businesses and organizations
Dollar General announced that it will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers only, effective Tuesday. The company said that in light of seniors being at-risk for COVID-19, it wanted to provide these customers with the ability to shop for goods while avoiding busier and more crowded shopping periods.
All stores also plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and restock shelves.
The 10th annual Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet has been postponed to Nov. 7. The banquet will honor the 10th class of the trail Hall of Fame.
Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will change hours for its stores, including Field & Stream locations, and it will also implement curbside "contact-less" pickup at all Dick's Sporting Goods stores, effective Wednesday. Those who shop online can pick store pick up, park along the curb at the main entrance, call the store and select "0" to speak with a teammate, share details of the purchase and an employee will deliver the product to the vehicle. The new offer is available at all stores, even those that are temporarily closed.
AMC Theatres announced that effective Tuesday, all AMC locations - including the Hampden and Lower Allen Township locations - will be closed for at least six to 12 weeks, in compliance with state and federal directives. AMC said it will continue to monitor the situation and will remain flexible on reopening.
As a result of the temporary closures, AMC will pause all A-List memberships for the time that the theaters are closed, with no billing or payments occurring. Members will be notified prior to this pause expiring and will have the option to choose to extend the pause for another month if they so desire.