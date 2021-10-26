Red Cross: Blood supply is lowest in more than a decade

The American Red Cross is warning that there continues to be a blood shortage, with the blood supply currently at the lowest level in more than a decade.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching - which the Red Cross notes is a difficult season for blood donations - it is urging donors to make and keep appointments to help overcome the emergency blood and platelet shortage that is affecting the nation's blood supply.

The Red Cross noted that since declaring an emergency need last month, thousands of people have donated blood, but hospital demands have remained strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs, according to the Red Cross.

In honor of the new series "I Know What You Did Last Summer," the Red Cross is offering those who donate blood from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, an entry into a contest to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip will transport the winners to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.

In addition, those who donate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

There will also be local opportunities to donate blood through blood drives. Here is a look at the blood drives in Cumberland and Perry counties:

1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at American Legion Post #264, 400 Union St., Liverpool

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Courtyard by Marriott Harrisburg West/Mechanicsburg, 4921 Gettysburg Road, Mechanicsburg

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Dickinson College's Holland Union Building, 28 N. College St., Carlisle

