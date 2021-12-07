Red Cross: Blood supply at historically low levels

The American Red Cross on Tuesday said its blood supply for the country is at historically low levels.

The holiday season is usually one of the slowest times for blood donations due to vacations, breaks from school and winter weather. However, that slow season compounded with COVID-19 challenges and an already low blood supply is again concerning the Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country's blood.

The organization notes that there is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as donors are symptom-free. The Red Cross will offer long-sleeved T-shirts to donors while supplies last from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.

Donors can schedule a blood donation appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or can visit one of the upcoming blood drives in the area:

Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Shippensburg Church of the Brethren, 253 E. Garfield St., Shippensburg

Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampden Township Recreation Department, 5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg

Dec. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. at Comfort Suites, 10 S. Hanover St., Carlisle

Dec. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 477, 2104 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle

Dec. 29 from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3435 E. Trindle Road, Camp Hill

Dec. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at West Shore Baptist Church, 2025 Market St., Camp Hill

