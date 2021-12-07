 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Red Cross: Blood supply at historically low levels

  • 0
American Red Cross logo

The American Red Cross on Tuesday said its blood supply for the country is at historically low levels.

The holiday season is usually one of the slowest times for blood donations due to vacations, breaks from school and winter weather. However, that slow season compounded with COVID-19 challenges and an already low blood supply is again concerning the Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country's blood.

The organization notes that there is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as donors are symptom-free. The Red Cross will offer long-sleeved T-shirts to donors while supplies last from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.

Donors can schedule a blood donation appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or can visit one of the upcoming blood drives in the area:

  • Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at Shippensburg Church of the Brethren, 253 E. Garfield St., Shippensburg
  • Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampden Township Recreation Department, 5001 Hampden Park Drive, Mechanicsburg
  • Dec. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. at Comfort Suites, 10 S. Hanover St., Carlisle
  • Dec. 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 477, 2104 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
  • Dec. 29 from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3435 E. Trindle Road, Camp Hill
  • Dec. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. at West Shore Baptist Church, 2025 Market St., Camp Hill
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

Today's Sentinel police log includes a rash of package thefts in East Pennsboro and an I-81 traffic stop that resulted in finding a ghost gun.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA Atlas V rocket launches, carrying laser technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News