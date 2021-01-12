Recall Roundup: Weis recalls ice cream over pieces of metal

Metal pieces and mold contamination are the reasons of the most recent food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Weis Markets is recalling 10,869 containers of its Weis Quality Cookes and Cream ice cream (48 ounces) and 502 bulk containers of Klein's Vanilla Dairy ice cream (3 gallons) because the products may have metal filling equipment parts.
The company has received one report from a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis ice cream, and there is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the products.
The Weis ice cream has a UPC of 041497-01253 with a sell by date of Oct. 28, 2021, and was initially released for sale on Oct. 29, 2020. The Klein's ice cream has a code stamp of 0302 and were only sold to one retail establishment in New York.
For more information, call Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347.
The FDA also announced that EVR Foods Inc., is recalling its 5.3-ounce Lavva blueberry plant-based yogurt with an expiration date of Feb. 21, because recent testing indicated a potential mold contamination.
The affected yogurt was manufactured at a New York facility and the issue has only been linked to the one date code. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.
Customers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 833-885-2882.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including a massage gun from Massimo Motor Sports.
The commission said the massage gun's lithium-ion battery system can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The company has received three reports of fires that resulted in more than $15,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The affected massage gun has 20 speed levels and came with six massage heads and a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery. All were model number EM003 and were sold exclusively online at Costco from April 2020 to May 2020.
Consumers should stop using the massage guns and contact Massimo at 877-881-6376 for a full refund.
A number of other consumer products were recently recalled over injury hazards.
Deere & Company is recalling its Frontier model rotary tillers because some drivelines were assembled without a specified safety sign. The recall involves John Deere's tillers for use with compact utility tractors. For model numbers, check out John Deere's website.
No injuries or incidents have been reported. The tillers were sold at John Deere retailers nationwide from May 2019 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the tillers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair.
Rust-Oleum is recalling its Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray used to protect metal surfaces from rust and corrosion because the bottom of the pressurized container can detach unexpectedly.
The company has received six reports of the container bottom detaching, including one reported injury.
The spray was sold at Lowe's and other hardware stores from March 2020 to October 2020. Only those with product number 7584838 and batch code H0304A are included in the recall.
Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 800-908-4050 for a full refund. The company will give consumers information on how to safely dispose of the product.
Fall and injury hazards were also behind a recall from Academy Sports + Outdoors. The company is recalling its Ozone 500 Density bicycles because the locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose, resulting in front wheel instability.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall affects the Density bicycles for adults and children, which were sold at Academy Sports stores and online from October 2020 to November 2020. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 888-922-2336 for a free repair or free replacement hardware.
Noble House Home Furnishings is recalling a number of chests, cabinets and dressers because the furniture poses serious tip-over and entrapment hazards when not anchored to a wall.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall includes furniture sold as Luna Acacia wood four-drawer chest, Glendora brown mahogany wood four-drawer chests, Paulus Mid-Century modern cabinet, Gladys Mid-Century modern cabinet, Pavona Mid-Century modern cabinet, Penrod Mid-Century modern cabinet and Mavis Mid-Century modern cabinet.
The furniture was sold online at Amazon, Wayfair, eBay, Hayneedle.com, Home Depot, Target, Overstock, Walmart and others anywhere from March 2015 to July 2020. For UPC numbers, check out the commission's website.
Consumers should keep the furniture away from children and contact the company at 888-600-6376 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
