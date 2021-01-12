Recall Roundup: Weis recalls ice cream over pieces of metal

No injuries or incidents have been reported. The tillers were sold at John Deere retailers nationwide from May 2019 to November 2020.

Consumers should stop using the tillers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair.

Rust-Oleum is recalling its Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray used to protect metal surfaces from rust and corrosion because the bottom of the pressurized container can detach unexpectedly.

The company has received six reports of the container bottom detaching, including one reported injury.

The spray was sold at Lowe's and other hardware stores from March 2020 to October 2020. Only those with product number 7584838 and batch code H0304A are included in the recall.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 800-908-4050 for a full refund. The company will give consumers information on how to safely dispose of the product.

Fall and injury hazards were also behind a recall from Academy Sports + Outdoors. The company is recalling its Ozone 500 Density bicycles because the locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose, resulting in front wheel instability.