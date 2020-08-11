Recall Roundup: Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons and prepared food over listeria concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday announced that Wegmans Food Markets Inc., is recalling multiple products and prepared food over concerns regarding listeria contamination.
Wegmans is recalling its 4-pound bags of Valencia oranges, 2-pound bags of lemons, bulk lemons and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods that contain fresh lemon because of a potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
The recall was initiated after a supplier of lemons and oranges, Freshouse, reported listeria being found on one piece of equipment in the packaging facility. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Virginia. The oranges have a UPC of 7789052363, lemons have a UPC of 7789015917 and bulk lemons have a UPC of 4033. The fruit would have been purchased between July 31 and Aug. 7.
Prepared foods purchased between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 include veggie pizza, chicken cutlet meals for individuals and families, grilled shrimp, crab and lobster claw trays and platters and crab cakes. For a full list of affected prepared foods, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
Wegmans is contacting customers who purchased these products using their Shoppers Club cards. Customers can return these products to the service desk for a full refund.
Freshouse itself reported other recalls associated with the issue, including limes and organic limes sold in other areas. Other recalls include 1-pound bags of Nature's Promise organic limes, 2-pound bags of Freshouse limes and 3-pound bags of Fresh from the Start red potatoes.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a few recalls in the last week, including one from WD-40, which is recalling its X-14 mildew stain remover.
According to the company, pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation. No incidents or injuries have been reported to date.
The recall includes only the 16-ounce and 32-ounce bottles with lot codes between 20052 O and 20127 O. The products were sold at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Publix, Do It Best Hardware and other retail stores from March to July.
Customers should stop using the remover and contact the company at 877-598-5726 for instructions on how to dispose of the product or to return it for a full refund.
The commission also announced a recall from Hercules over its Moravian Star lights. The lights lack adequate minimum wire size and overcurrent protections, posing fire and electrical shock hazards.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The recall involves a single-style star light designed to hang from a ceiling. The lights were sold in two sizes - 12 inches and 21 inches - and the exterior boxes were either red, green or blue.
The lights were sold online at Moravian Star Company and Amazon between November 2016 and December 2019. Customers should stop using the lights and contact the company at 800-626-8807 for a free repair kit.
