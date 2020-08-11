Recall Roundup: Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons and prepared food over listeria concerns

Wegmans is contacting customers who purchased these products using their Shoppers Club cards. Customers can return these products to the service desk for a full refund.

Freshouse itself reported other recalls associated with the issue, including limes and organic limes sold in other areas. Other recalls include 1-pound bags of Nature's Promise organic limes, 2-pound bags of Freshouse limes and 3-pound bags of Fresh from the Start red potatoes.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a few recalls in the last week, including one from WD-40, which is recalling its X-14 mildew stain remover.

According to the company, pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation. No incidents or injuries have been reported to date.

The recall includes only the 16-ounce and 32-ounce bottles with lot codes between 20052 O and 20127 O. The products were sold at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Publix, Do It Best Hardware and other retail stores from March to July.

Customers should stop using the remover and contact the company at 877-598-5726 for instructions on how to dispose of the product or to return it for a full refund.