Recall Roundup: Wegmans recalls micro greens, baby kale due to salmonella

Wegmans is recalling three products due to the potential of salmonella contamination.

Wegmans late last week announced that it is recalling its Farm & Orchard micro greens and cat grass, as well as its organic baby kale and baby spinach with sweet pea leaves because of the possible contamination.

The company reported that the products were grown in soil that tested positive for salmonella by the supplier. No illnesses have been reported.

The micro greens come in a 1.75-ounce container that has use by dates of Dec. 17 and Dec. 24. The organic kale and spinach have a use by date of Dec. 20, and the cat grass was sold to consumers since Oct. 25.

Wegmans is calling some customers if they purchased these products using their Shoppers Club cards. Customers can return these products to the service desk for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported that Something South African is recalling its Peppercorn Collection gift set because one of the peppers contains mold and ochratoxin A.

The affected Malaysian Long Pepper is visible in the sleeve of the gift set, which contains eight kinds of dried peppers packaged in sealed glass tubes. The product was sold at the World Market stores nationwide and online. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after the supplier detected the mold and toxin. The company ceased production and distribution as the supplier investigates the cause.

Consumers who purchased the set are urged to dispose of the affected tube or return the kit to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 425-890-3031.

Undeclared ingredients were behind a number of other food recalls this past two weeks.

Culture Fresh Foods is recalling its True Goodness by Meijer oat-based plain yogurt alternative due to undeclared almonds. The FDA said the containers actually had an almond-based product instead of the oat-based product.

The yogurt alternative came in 24-ounce containers. Consumers can return the product to a Meijer store for a full refund or call Culture Fresh Foods Inc. at 203-632-8433.

Falcon Import and Export LLC is recalling Alsultan Sweets branded baklava because it may contain undeclared milk and wheat, as well as Alsultan Sweets betefour because it may contain undeclared cashews, pistachios and almonds.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. For UPC codes and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No illnesses have been reported.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing the allergens were distributed in packages that did not reveal their presence.

Consumers can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or call the company at 571-276-7183.

Miso Brothers Inc., dba Alpha Foods, is recalling its meatless breakfast sandwiches and burritos due to undeclared milk protein, Casein, which may pose a health risk for those with milk allergies.

A number of products are being recalled, including the Bac'n Scramble breakfast burrito, meatless sausage breakfast sandwich, meatless chorizo breakfast sandwich, Chik'n Fajita burrito, Philly burrito, pizza burrito and steakless ranchero burrito. For expiration dates and UPCs, check out the FDA's website.

There have been no illnesses. The recall was initiated after traces of the milk protein were discovered. Consumers should return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund.

Power Life Nutrition is recalling a limited amount of its High Impact Plant Protein due to a labeling error after the jars were instead filled with High Impact Whey Protein. The FDA said the mislabeled product is safe to consume, but poses a milk allergen concern.

The recalled units were shipped to customers who purchased it from the company's website between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30. The product comes in a 50-ounce jar.

Customers who have purchased the lot are urged to contact the company at 855-462-2496 to receive a prepaid return shipping label and free replacement product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service announced that Mountain View Packaging LLC is recalling about 6,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat crispy chicken with almonds entree products because they may contain shrimp, which could pose a health risk to those with shellfish allergies.

The frozen products were produced on Nov. 17 and have best by dates of May 24, 2023. They were sold in 18.5-ounce packages with UPC code of 695119120499.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complained of shrimp in the entree. For more information, call InnovAsian Cuisine at 1-800-324-5140.