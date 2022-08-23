Recall Roundup: Wegmans product recalled over listeria

A finishing butter sold at Wegmans has been recalled over listeria concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reported that Epicurean Butter LLC is recalling its 3.5-ounce tub of Wegmans Lemon Dill finishing butter due to a recall from its frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms. The product was distributed in Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

The product comes in a black plastic cup with a Wegmans label. For best by dates and UPC codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No illnesses have been reported to date with this recall.

Customers who have purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced two recalls this past week, including a computer part that poses a fire hazard.

ASUS Computer International is recalling its ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards because the capacitor on the motherboard was installed in a reverse position, which can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting.

The company has received 10 reports of the motherboards overheating and melting, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the motherboards that were sold separately from computers and have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021. They were sold at Best Buy and Micro Center stores nationwide, and online at Newegg and Amazon from October 2021 to December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the motherboards and visit www.asus.com/us/site/recalls for instructions on how to return them for a free replacement, including shipping.

Hard Rock is recalling its children's hooded sweatshirts because the drawstring can become entangled or caught on objects, posing a strangulation hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Hard Rock Cafe sweatshirts sold in black with red and white lettering on the front in a variety of sizes. For affected item numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The sweatshirts were sold at Hard Rock Cafes nationwide and online from September 2019 to January 2022.

Consumers should remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard, or return it to Hard Rock Cafe for a full refund, shipping included. For more information, call the company at 888-519-6683.