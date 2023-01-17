Recall Roundup: Vacuum recalled over fire hazard

Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from Bissell. The company is recalling its cordless wet dry vacuums because the circuit board in the battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor, including five reports of the battery pack catching on fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and one resulting in a burn injury.

The recall involves the vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519, which are visible when the clean water tank is removed. The vacuum was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Bissell, Walmart, QVC, Amazon, Costco, Kohl's, Ace Hardware and Wayfair from January 2019 to November 2020.

Consumers should stop using the vacuums and contact the company at 855-417-7001 for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the vacuum to a local authorized service center or schedule a free in-home repair visit from a service technician.

LG Electronics is recalling its LG 86-inch smart televisions and stands because the TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing a tip-over hazard or entrapment hazard to children.

The company has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves four LG TV models. For model and serial numbers, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The televisions were sold at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Costco from March 2022 to September 2022.

Consumers should detach the stand from the television and contact the company at 800-243-000. or text "STAND" to 256-888-9977 for instructions on how to inspect the TV and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair.

Consumers who wall-mounted their televisions are not affected by the recall.

American Honda is recalling its 2019-2021 Honda Talon 1000 ROVs because the vehicle's intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine, causing sudden engine failure. The commission said this could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The company has received 18 reports of incidents, including one report of a loss of vehicle control resulting in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.

For affected model numbers and VIN numbers, check out the commission's website. The ROVs were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from March 2019 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop using the ROVs and contact an authorized dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.