Recall Roundup: Underwater devices recalled for dangers posed to divers

Two underwater devices are being recalled over the dangers they pose to divers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Ocean Technology Systems is recalling its underwater communication devices because water can leak into the recalled device during a dive and penetrate the battery pack, causing the circuit board to short and ignite after a dive.

The company has reported one small fire with the battery's circuit board during testing, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the PowerCom 3000D, 5000D and MilCom 6000D devices sold with the RBLi-4 lithium battery pack. The products are all used in scuba diving and were sold at dive shops and online at Otscomm.com from January 2021 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices and contact the company at 800-550-1984 to receive a free battery pack that has been sealed to prevent water leakage. The company will provide instructions for properly disposing lithium-ion batteries for the old battery pack.

Aqua Lung is recalling its i330R scuba diving computers because the diving computers can fail to adjust to the user's altitude and display incorrect calculations for sea level dive times at altitudes exceeding 3,000 feet. The commission said this could pose injury, in the form of decompression sickness, and drowning hazards.

The company said there has been one reported incident of the dive computer failing, but no injuries have been reported.

For serial number ranges and manufactured dates, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The diving computers were sold at dive stores nationwide from May 2021 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices and contact the company at 800-882-1404 to arrange for a free repair. Consumers can download a software update through the DiverLog+ application or bring their recalled device to their dealer or local dive center to have the software update installed.

A number of children's products were recalled over their dangers and potential dangers, ranging from choking to lacerations.

Konges Slojd is recalling its baby mirror activity toys because the mirror can come out of the silicone bear cover if pushed, exposing sharp edges of the mirror. The company has received one report of the mirror becoming exposed while a child was playing with it, resulting in cuts on the child's gums and corner of the mouth.

The recall involves the wobbler/tumble toy with item number KS2497 and batch number 062021 printed on the bottom. They were sold on a number of websites from October 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should take the toy away from children and contact the company at 917-730-1075 for a full refund.

Monti Kids is recalling its toy box with bins because a small dowel can become exposed and detach from the box, posing a choking hazard. The company has received five reports of the dowel separating from the outer cabinet, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the toy box included in the company's Level 5 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. They were sold online at Monti Kids from July 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the box and contact the company at 800-674-3845 to receive a refund.

Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling its Kidoozie play tents and playhouses because the fabric fails to meet an industry flammability standard, posing a burn risk to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Ice Castle tTent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent (red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse and Royal Castle Playhouse products. They were sold at Target, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us and other toy stores and online at Amazon, Zulily and Fat Brain Toys from March 2014 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the tents and contact the company at 800-631-1272 for a full refund or free replacement product.

A few adventure sports products were also recalled in the last two weeks, including a pulley used for kiteboarding.

Adventure Sports Inc. is recalling its ceramic pulley for Switchblade and Drifter kite sailing kites because the pulley can cause the bridle line connection to break, reducing the steering and control performance of the kite and causing the kiteboarder to lose control.

The company has received 30 reports of the pulley fraying the bridle line, though no injuries have been reported. For serial numbers of affected products, check out the commission's website. They were sold at kite surfing stores and online from October 2021 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the place where it was purchased, an authorized dealer or the company at 800-399-5734 for a replacement kit with installation instructions. Consumers can require vendor assistance to replace the pulley.

Black Diamond is recalling its avalanche transceivers because the transceivers may not switch from "send" mode to "search mode," causing it to be unable to locate a skier in an avalanche. The company has received 26 reports of the search mode not working properly, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the PIEPS Pro BT, Powder BT, DSP Sport, DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, Micro BT Button, Micro BT Sensor and Micro BT Race transceiver, and the Black Diamond branded Recon BT and Guide BT transceivers. They were sold at specialty outdoor stores and online at Back Country from January 2013 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the transceivers and perform a safety check to make sure it can switch to search mode by following instructions on Black Diamond's website. If the devices are not working, consumers can call the company at 866-306-0865 to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the transceiver for a free repair or replacement device.

Crye Precision is recalling its LRB leg loops because the buckle, when worn with a load-rated belt, can loosen and slip, posing a fall hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the leg loops used for mountaineering and have a model number MRBLL1. They were sold online at various websites from February 2019 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the leg loops and contact the company at 718-246-3838 to receive a prepaid shipping label to return the product for a full refund.

The commission also announced two other recalls that can pose injuries to consumers.

The Hammock Source is recalling its Key West knock-down hammock stands because the weld attaching the stand to the base can break, posing a fall hazard. The company has received nine reports of the stands breaking, including two reports of scrapes and bruises.

The stand has a model code of KW-KDBRZ and was sold at Lowe's stores and online from October 2020 to May 2022.

Consumers should stop using the stands and contact the company at 888-744-4366 for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Vichy Laboratories is recalling its LiftActiv Peptide-C anti-aging ampoules because the glass packaging of the sealed vials can weaken over time and break when opened. The company has received 35 reports of injuries, including one injury involving a cut to a person's hand that required stitches.

The recall involves the 10-pack and 30-pack facial serums. For affected batch numbers, check out the commission's website. They were sold at CVS, Walgreens and Target, and online at Amazon and Vichy from November 2019 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company at 844-973-0595 for a full refund.