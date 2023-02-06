The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a number of recalls and public health alerts in the last week, including one from Vanguard Culinary Group LTD.

Though the product is not likely still available for purchase, the company is warning that there have been reports of undercooked chicken in its ready-to-eat stuffed chicken product. The affected product is the one-pound vacuum sealed trays of Park Street Deli broccoli stuffed chicken boneless skinless chicken breast, hand stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin, which has a use by date of Jan. 30.

The product was shipped to retail locations in five states, including Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia. The problem was discovered when consumers reported that the chicken appeared to be raw, even though it was supposed to be fully cooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the product. Consumers who still have the product should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Conagra Brands Inc. is recalling about 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

The meat products were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13 and include various varieties of Armour Star's Vienna sausage cans, as well as Vienna sausage from Goya, Grace, Great Value, Hargis House, Hereford, Kroger, Prairie Belt and Valrico. For a full list with UPC, lot codes and best if used by dates, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

The problem was discovered after the company observed spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the company's warehouse. Subsequent investigation found that the cans may have been damaged that made it not readily apparent to consumers that foodborne pathogens could enter the cans.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses, and consumers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The inspection service also announced a public health alert regarding a frozen chicken product sold at Wegmans, but is no longer available for purchase.

The alert is related to 10-ounce containers of Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Tumeric Rice, with a best by date of Nov. 8, 2023. The product actually contains vegetable tikka masala, which contains cashews and is not on the package's label.

The problem was discovered through consumer complaints, though no adverse reactions have been reported. Consumers can throw away the product or return them to Wegmans.

Meat boards and snack items are also being recalled over the chocolate wafers that are found in the packages, according to the inspection service.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. was notified by its wafer supplier that the chocolate wafers were being recalled because they may contain peanut residue, which was not on the label.

The wafers can be found in meat boards produced between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18, including 2.71-ounce packages of Private Selection Snack Board with smoked dry cured red wine salami, 2.9-ounce packages of Private Selection Snack Board smoked dry cured spicy Calabrese salami, and 3-ounce packages of Greenfield Natural Meat Co. smoked uncured pepperoni. For lot codes and best by dates, check out the inspection service's website.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions, and consumers can throw the product away or return them to the place of purchase.

Undeclared peanuts were also behind two other food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

B&G Foods is recalling three cases of its 6.4-ounce Back to Nature fudge mint cookies because the third-party ingredient supplier may have contaminated the product's ingredient with peanut.

The recall only affects the boxes with an Oct. 2, 2023 best by date. The recalled product was distributed nationwide.

Consumers can return to the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Two Rivers Coffee is recalling its hot chocolate pods because of an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from the company's raw material supplier.

The recall affects only the peanut butter single-serve hot chocolate pods that have best by dates of January 2022 through December 2024. The hot chocolate pods were sold by Two Rivers Coffee, Brooklyn Beans and Pingo, and were sold in variety and sampler packs, as well as gift boxes.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

The FDA also announced that Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling ready-to-eat products sold from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 because of potential listeria contamination.

Recalled products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products that were distributed to retail locations and vending machines in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

Products includes breakfast sandwiches, finger sandwiches, desserts, fruit, hoagies, meat bowls, parfaits, salads, snack trays, wedge sandwiches and wraps sold under the brands Fresh Creative, Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Shaw's, Orchard Bistro, InReach and Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, among others. For a full list, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The products have sell through dates ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. The recall was initiated after the company's samples tested positive for listeria.

Consumers who purchased the product can contact the company at 855-969-3338.