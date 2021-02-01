Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to food recalls

Undeclared ingredients that pose dangers of allergic reactions resulted in a number of food recalls in the last week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Among the recalls is one from think! and Interpac Technologies Inc., which supplies the company's oatmeal products. There is a specific recall for one of the lots of the company's Protein + Fiber Oatmeal Farmer's Market Berry Crumble.
The oatmeal product may have undeclared tree nuts, including almonds and pecans. No illnesses have been reported, and the packaging does note that the oatmeal is made in a facility that processes tree nuts.
The recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding a piece of almond while eating the oatmeal. The company discovered the issue was caused by an "inadvertent error" in the production process.
The recalled oatmeal was sold in individual 1.7-ounce bowls with a UPC coe of 753656711836 or in cases of six bowls with a UPC code of 753656712338, all with best by dates between Oct. 5 and Oct. 21.
Consumers can return the oatmeal to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc., is recalling a single lot code of its Dole Endless Summer salad kit because of undeclared fish and egg. The FDA reported that the dressing and topping kit in the pack is designed for a different Dole product.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The only kits being recalled have a UPC of 071430010730 with a best if used date of Jan. 26, and lot code B00912A/B.
The affected kits were sold in a number of states, including Pennsylvania.
For more information, call Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.
Hong Thai Foods Corp., is also recalling its 7.76-ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after a routine sampling by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, which found the presence of milk in the packages.
The muffins were distributed nationwide in retail stores and come in clear plastic packaging marked with a best before date of Jan. 29, 2022, and UPC code of 9555719731598. Consumers can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a recall in the last week from CB2.
The company is recalling its Junction tall chests and low dressers that pose tip-over hazards if not anchored to the wall. The company has received 10 reports of incidents - five reports from each type of furniture - though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the tall chests with SKUs of 454-559 and 503-925, and low dressers with SKUs of 454-600 and 503-904. They were sold at CB2 stores nationwide and online from December 2012 to July 2019.
Consumers should stop using the chests or place them in an area where children cannot access them, and contact the company at 800-451-8217 for instructions on how to receive a full store credit or full refund.
