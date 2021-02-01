Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to food recalls

Undeclared ingredients that pose dangers of allergic reactions resulted in a number of food recalls in the last week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Among the recalls is one from think! and Interpac Technologies Inc., which supplies the company's oatmeal products. There is a specific recall for one of the lots of the company's Protein + Fiber Oatmeal Farmer's Market Berry Crumble.

The oatmeal product may have undeclared tree nuts, including almonds and pecans. No illnesses have been reported, and the packaging does note that the oatmeal is made in a facility that processes tree nuts.

The recall was initiated after a consumer reported finding a piece of almond while eating the oatmeal. The company discovered the issue was caused by an "inadvertent error" in the production process.

The recalled oatmeal was sold in individual 1.7-ounce bowls with a UPC coe of 753656711836 or in cases of six bowls with a UPC code of 753656712338, all with best by dates between Oct. 5 and Oct. 21.

Consumers can return the oatmeal to the place of purchase for a full refund.