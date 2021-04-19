Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to food recalls

Two food products were recalled in the last week over the failure to note on the packaging ingredients that could potentially lead to allergic reactions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Creative Foods Inc., is recalling its Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut and Pecan Praline products because they may have undeclared peanut, hazelnut and/or barley (which contains gluten). The products have a sell-by date of April 8, 2023 or earlier and were last distributed to stores on April 8.
Both products are incorrectly labeled as being "gluten-free" and only not garbanzo beans and "natural flavoring" instead of the presence of nuts. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Customers who have purchased the products are are sensitive to these allergens should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The FDA also reported that Blount Fine Foods is recalling a single lot of its 16-ounce Panera at Home lobster bisque because of undeclared egg.
The recall is limited to the bisque cups produced with lot number 030821-11K and use-by date of May 17, 2021, which was only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of grocery stores - not at any Panera bakery.
A limited quantity of the product was distributed to stores across 20 states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. The product has a UPC code of 077958690300. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased the product can return them to the place of purchase for a reimbursement.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including one from Audio-Technica, which is recalling its charging cases for its wireless headphones.
The company said the portable charging cases for the headphones - model ATH-CK3TW - can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company has received four reports of the cases overheating, all outside of the United States. The incidents resulted in damage to the cases and to the surfaces where the charging occurred. No injuries were reported.
The cases were sold at retailers nationwide and online at Amazon and Audio-Technica from December 2019 to February 2021. Consumers should stop using the cases and contact the company at 800-518-2520 for instructions on returning the cases for a free replacement case.
The commission also reported a number of children's products are being recalled over choking hazards.
Battat is recalling its Firefly Frank infant teethers because the plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether. The company has had 14 reports of the wings detaching or breaking off, including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.
The teethers were sold at Target stores and online at Target from July 2019 to February 2021.
Consumers should immediately take the teethers away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund, or contact Battat at 844-963-2479 to return by mail for a full refund.
Target is also recalling its Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears rompers because the heart-shaped graphics can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard.
Target has received 40 reports of the hearts detaching, including one report of a child choking.
The rompers were sold at Target stores and online from November 2020 to February 2021. Consumers should take the rompers away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers who purchased it online can contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.
Playgro is recalling its Clip Clop infant activity rattles because the abacus ring on the horse's back can dislodge and release the small beads, posing a choking hazard.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The rattles were sold at Walmart stores and online from November 2020 to January 2021.
Consumers should take away the rattles from children and contact Playgro at 855-775-2947 for a free replacement, including shipping.
