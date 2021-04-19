Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to food recalls

Two food products were recalled in the last week over the failure to note on the packaging ingredients that could potentially lead to allergic reactions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Creative Foods Inc., is recalling its Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut and Pecan Praline products because they may have undeclared peanut, hazelnut and/or barley (which contains gluten). The products have a sell-by date of April 8, 2023 or earlier and were last distributed to stores on April 8.

Both products are incorrectly labeled as being "gluten-free" and only not garbanzo beans and "natural flavoring" instead of the presence of nuts. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who have purchased the products are are sensitive to these allergens should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA also reported that Blount Fine Foods is recalling a single lot of its 16-ounce Panera at Home lobster bisque because of undeclared egg.

The recall is limited to the bisque cups produced with lot number 030821-11K and use-by date of May 17, 2021, which was only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of grocery stores - not at any Panera bakery.