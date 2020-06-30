Recall Roundup: Undeclared ingredients lead to a number of food recalls

The product was distributed through Gordon Food Service distribution and stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland.

No illnesses have been reported. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Undeclared milk resulted in a recall from Beyond Better Foods LLC of its Enlightened brand Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream.

The ice cream was packaged as dairy-free, but the FDA said one lot contains milk because it was mistakenly filled by a nondairy free version of the chocolate peanut butter ice cream. All affected products have a best by date of Nov. 5, 2021.

Customers who have purchased the affected pints can return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA also reported recalls stemming from an outbreak of cyclospora that is occurring primarily in Midwest states. Among the recalls so far, only one was sold in Pennsylvania.

Fresh Express is recalling its brand and private label salad products over the possible health risk of cyclospora, which has already resulted in more than 200 illnesses.