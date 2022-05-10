Recall Roundup: Undeclared allergens lead to recalls

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a number of products were recently recalled over concerns that life-threatening allergens were not on the ingredient labels.

Dymski Pierogies, dba Grandma's Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen, cheese-filled pierogis because it may contain undeclared milk. The Grandma's Cuisine branded pierogis were distributed in Restaurant Depot chain stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, while other pierogis were distributed elsewhere in the country between April 2021 and April 2022.

The recalled products were sold in 1-pound and 3-pound plastic bags. Among the Grandma's Cuisine products were the potato-cheese pierogi, potato and cheddar cheese pierogi, mini potato-cheese pierogi, potato-cheddar-jalapeno pierogi, potato-cheddar-broccoli pierogi, potato and American cheese pierogi, sweet cheese pierogi, cheese and scallion pierogi and spinach-feta pierogi.

No illnesses were reported to date. The recall was initiated after it was discovered the packaging did not have the presence of milk listed. Those who purchased the pierogis should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 570-421-0102.

Queen Bee LLC is recalling some of its honey caramel candy products and chocolate because they may have undeclared tree nuts and milk.

The products were sold at Queen Bee Gardens and distributed via retail, wholesale and direct sales with production dates through April 26. Affected products include Truffle Almond Coconut Classic, All Milk Classic, Black Forest Classic, Carmel Classic, Cherry Classic, Dark on Dark Classic, Dark Mint Classic, Fudge Classic, German Chocolate, Grandma's Fudge Classic, Huckleberry Classic, Macadamia Classic, Midnight Gold Classic, Bee Energy Bar, Bee joyful, QBee Honeycomb Toffee, Honey Caramels and truffle gift box.

For PLU codes, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. Consumers with questions can call 1-307-548-2818.

Natural Organics Inc. is recalling four lots of its NaturesPlus Keto Living sugar control capsules because they contained gluten, which was unlisted on the label. The issue was discovered during routine testing, which found that a raw material that was normally gluten-free tested positive.

The capsules are packaged in jars of 90 capsules with best by dates of October 2025. For UPC and lot codes, check out the FDA's website.

There have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions to date. Consumers who purchased the products can return them to the place of purchase. For more information, call 1-800-645-9500.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported a number of consumer product recalls in the last week.

BIBS Denmark ApS is recalling its baby bottles because hot liquids in the bottle can cause the bumper to shrink, making the bottle tilt over, spilling out contents and posing a burn hazard. The company has received one report of the bumper shrinking and bottle tilting, though no injuries have been reported.

The glass bottles were sold as a 110 milliliter or 225 milliliter set at a number of children's shops nationwide and online in February.

Consumers should stop using the bottles and either return the product to BIBS for a full refund or remove and throw out the bumper and use the product without it. For those who purchased the bottle online through the BIBS website, contact the company at 514-543-7505 for free shipping information.

Two types of bicycles are being recalled over fall hazards.

Santa Cruz Bicycles is recalling its 2022 Heckler 9 electric bicycles because the latch mechanism that holds the battery can malfunction, causing the battery to dislodge, posing a fall hazard to the rider. The latch spring can also cause additional wear to the battery housing over time, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 10 reports of batteries falling from the frame, and two reports of the latch spring causing added wear on the battery housing. No injuries or fires have been reported.

The bicycles were sold online at Santa Cruz Bicycles and at bicycle shops and sporting goods stores nationwide from January to March.

Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact their authorized dealer to arrange for a free repair. Consumers who purchased the bicycle online or no longer live near their dealer should contact the company at 833-944-8335.

WizWheelz is recalling its GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum XL recumbent trikes with quick release axles because the front axles were improperly assembled during manufacturing and can come loose, posing crash and injury hazards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the trikes with serial numbers P21276160 through P21460262 that are orange, blue or charcoal with a black seat and three wheels. The trikes were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from September 2021 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the trikes and return them to the place of purchase for a free repair. For more information, call WizWheelz at 800-945-9910.

Winter Water Factory is recalling its infant clothing, including French terry jumpsuits, rompers, snap suits, baby dresses and bibs because the snaps can detach and expose small, sharp prongs that pose a choking and laceration hazard to young children. The company has received 29 reports of the snaps detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the infant clothing from the Fall 2020, Spring 2021, Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 seasons that were sold in infant sizes OM to 3T. Images of the recalled styles and prints are available on Winter Water Factory's website at winterwaterfactory.com. The clothing was sold at small boutique stores nationwide and online from August 2020 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the clothing and contact the company by email at safety@winterwaterfactory.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of store credit. Consumers will be expected to destroy the garments by cutting them in half in order to receive the refund.

