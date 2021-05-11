Recall Roundup: Undeclared allergens lead to food recalls

Undeclared ingredients that could cause allergic reactions were behind a number of food recalls in the last week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Hershey Company recalled a single lot of its Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping that comes in a 7.25-ounce bottle with a UPC of 346000 because 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with the shell topping that is made with almonds.

The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 and bear the product code 25JSAS1. Any shell topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall, and no other shell topping flavors are involved.

There have been no reports of illnesses to date. The company said the error was isolated at a contract manufacturing facility, and steps were taken to prevent recurrence. Consumers can contact Hershey Consumer Relations at 1-866-528-6848 for a full refund.

CytoSport Inc., is recalling specific lots of its Evolve protein shakes because of cross-contamination concerns with soy protein, which is not on the ingredient label.