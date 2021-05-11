Recall Roundup: Undeclared allergens lead to food recalls

Undeclared ingredients that could cause allergic reactions were behind a number of food recalls in the last week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Hershey Company recalled a single lot of its Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping that comes in a 7.25-ounce bottle with a UPC of 346000 because 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with the shell topping that is made with almonds.
The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 and bear the product code 25JSAS1. Any shell topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall, and no other shell topping flavors are involved.
There have been no reports of illnesses to date. The company said the error was isolated at a contract manufacturing facility, and steps were taken to prevent recurrence. Consumers can contact Hershey Consumer Relations at 1-866-528-6848 for a full refund.
CytoSport Inc., is recalling specific lots of its Evolve protein shakes because of cross-contamination concerns with soy protein, which is not on the ingredient label.
The company is recalling its 11-ounce cartons sold in four packs of Double Chocolate Protein Shake and Vanilla Bean Protein Shake. For manufacturing dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
No other products are involved in the recall, and the error was due to ingredients from a third-party supplier. Consumers should return the shakes to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Undeclared soy was also behind a recall from Arizona Nutritional Supplements. The company is recalling 13.9-ounce containers of its 365 Everyday Value whey protein powder with "natural vanilla flavor" because the containers were mistakenly packaged with soy protein powder.
No illnesses have been reported to date. The product has a UPC of 9948228764, a best by date of March 4, 2023, and lot code of 0073984. The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market locations between March 24 and May 6.
Consumers can bring a valid receipt to the store for a full refund.
Natural Way is recalling its 16-ounce jars of almond butter because they may contain undeclared peanuts.
No illnesses have been reported to date. The company was contacted by a customer about peanut butter being mislabeled as almond butter.
The recalled product has a lot code of 505721 with a UPC of 850001775175. Customers can return recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund.
