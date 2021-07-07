Recall Roundup: Tyson recalls chicken over listeria contamination

Tyson Foods Inc., announced late last week that it is recalling about 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, and were shipped to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.
The inspection service was notified in June of two people ill with listeriosis, and it found evidence linking the illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson. An investigation has identified three illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5.
Affected products in the recall include pulled chicken breast with rib meat, fajita seasoned diced chicken breasts, diced grilled chicken breast, grilled and seasoned chicken strips, low-sodium pulled dark and white chicken, diced white chicken, chicken breast strips, wood-fired seasoned diced and grilled chicken breasts, oven-roasted diced chicken breast and char-broiled chicken meat for fajitas.
The recall also includes Little Caesar's fully cooked chicken wing sections, Marco's Pizza sliced chicken breast strips with smoke flavor, Casey's General Store grilled chicken breast strips and Jet's Pizza fajita seasoned diced chicken breasts.
For a full list of recalled packages with product codes and date codes, check out the inspection service's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The inspection service said it is concerned some of the products may still be in consumer and institutional freezers and urge them not to consume or serve these products. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place or purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall from Manna Pro Products regarding its snacks for ducks.
The company is recalling a single lot of its Flock Party Quack Snacks because it may be contaminated with salmonella. The product has a best by date of December 2023 and is packaged in a 1.68-pound bag.
Salmonella poses a risk to the animal, as well as to the human handling the contaminated product if they do not thoroughly wash their hands after touching it.
The issue was caught during routine surveillance that found a positive salmonella sample. The product was distributed beginning on Feb. 2 at retail stores throughout the country.
Consumers who have purchased the snacks should stop using the product, throw it away and contact Manna Pro at 800-690-9908, ext. 2, for a full refund.
More children's clothing has also been recalled over failure to meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Two nightgowns were recalled, including one from Auranso Official. Its sleepwear was sold online at Amazon from January to June. Consumers should immediately stop using the garments and contact the company at 833-253-6448 for instructions on returning it with free shipping to receive a full refund.
Booph is also recalling its children's nightgowns that were sold online at Amazon from March to June. Consumers should stop using the garments and contact the company at 833-866-6743 for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.
SIORO is recalling its children's robes also over a failure to meet federal flammability standards.
The robes were sold online at Amazon from December 2020 through April 2021. Consumers should stop using the robes and contact the company at cs@sioro.com for instructions on how to return them with free shipping to receive a full refund.
The commission also reported that UPPAbaby is recalling its adapters that were included with RumbleSeats because the adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child.
The company has received 135 reports of adapters detaching, including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scrapes and two reports of broken noses. The adapters were only included with RumbleSeat models 0252, 0917 and 0918, which were sold at juvenile specialty stores from October 2014 to July 2019.
Consumers who own a RumbleSeat accessory manufactured between September 2014 and July 2019 that does not have a yellow tab will be provided with replacement adapters.
To request a free replacement adapter set, visit www.uppababy.com and fill out the form on the website.
Rejuvenation is recalling its deep frame mirrors because the glue on the back of the mirrors can fail, causing the mirror to detach and fall out of the frame, according to the commission.
The company has received 18 reports of the glass mirror detaching and falling out of the frame, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall affects deep frame mirrors sold in round, square and arched shapes in bronze, brass and white matte finishes. For SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The mirrors were sold at Rejuvenation stores, online and through its catalog from July 2019 to March 2021. Consumers should call the company at 877-770-7231 for a full refund or a free replacement.
