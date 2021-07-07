Recall Roundup: Tyson recalls chicken over listeria contamination

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More children's clothing has also been recalled over failure to meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Two nightgowns were recalled, including one from Auranso Official. Its sleepwear was sold online at Amazon from January to June. Consumers should immediately stop using the garments and contact the company at 833-253-6448 for instructions on returning it with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Booph is also recalling its children's nightgowns that were sold online at Amazon from March to June. Consumers should stop using the garments and contact the company at 833-866-6743 for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

SIORO is recalling its children's robes also over a failure to meet federal flammability standards.

The robes were sold online at Amazon from December 2020 through April 2021. Consumers should stop using the robes and contact the company at cs@sioro.com for instructions on how to return them with free shipping to receive a full refund.

The commission also reported that UPPAbaby is recalling its adapters that were included with RumbleSeats because the adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child.