Recall Roundup: Two deaths reported with weighted blanket

Among the latest recalls of consumer products is a weighted blanket that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says has resulted in at least two deaths of children.

Target is recalling its Pillowfort weighted blankets because a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

The commission said a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl died after becoming entrapped in the cover of the blanket while at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in April. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in the blanket overall, including the two deaths.

The blankets were sold at Target stores and online from December 2018 to September 2022. Consumers can return the blanket to any Target store or contact the company at 800-440-0680 for a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail.

Fire hazards were behind a number of other recalls in the last two weeks.

Samsung is recalling its top-load washing machines because the machines can short-circuit and overheat. The company has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers, 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung from June 2021 to December 2022. For model numbers and serial ranges of affected washers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

Consumers should check if their washer's software is updated to prevent the hazard, and if not, they should stop using the washer until the software is updated. For instructions on checking the software, visit samsung.com.

The company said all Wi-Fi equipped washers plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair. Those who do not have such a connection should contact Samsung at 833-916-4555 for instructions on how to download it or to receive a free dongle to plug in and add the software.

Gyroor is recalling its C3 e-bikes because the battery pack can ignite, posing fire and burn hazards. The company has received two reports of battery packs igniting and two reports of injuries that required medical treatment, including burns to the user's foot and smoke inhalation.

The e-bikes have a serial number beginning with 8330 and were sold online at Amazon, Gyroor and Walmart from November 2020 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop using the battery packs on the e-bikes and contact the company at 833-737-1294 for a free replacement battery pack.

Good Matters is recalling its three-wick candles because the candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures, causing the jars to break and posing fire and laceration injury hazards.

The company has received four reports of the candles catching fire, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage and one consumer being burned.

The recall involves only the 21-ounce tumblers. For SKU numbers and affected scents, check out the commission's website. The candles were sold at Gabriel Brothers, Homegoods and Tuesday Morning stores and online at Amazon and Good Matters Candles from December 2021 to August 2022.

Consumers should stop using the candles and contact the company at 888-470-4276 for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of it for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to certify disposal of the candles.

Gabby is recalling its D-ring Fritz mirrors because the ring and wire hanging mechanism can fail, causing the mirror to fall and posing laceration hazards.

The company has received seven reports of the mirrors detaching and falling, though no injuries have been reported. Only the D-ring mirrors are included in the recall.

They were sold at interior, design and home furnishing stores nationwide from August 2016 to December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the mirrors and contact the company at 844-735-0250 for instructions on how to remove the dispose of the mirror for a free replacement mirror, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the back of the disposed product to certify it will no longer be used.

Pacific Cycle is recalling its Igniter and Bubble Pop 20-inch children's bicycles because the handlebar can become loose during use, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 23 reports of the handlebars becoming loose, and 10 injuries involving bruising and abrasions have been reported.

The bicycles with model numbers 201230TG and 201231TG were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from July 2020 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop riding the bicycles and contact the company at 877-564-2261 to receive a free repair kit, which will include instructions.

Crate and Barrel is recalling its Thornhill dark brown and natural baby cribs because the mattress support pins can become loose, causing the mattress to fall. The company has received six reports of the support pins not fitting correctly or falling out of the crib, though no injuries have been reported.

The cribs have model number 304-903 and were sold only online at Crate and Barrel from September 2021 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the cribs and contact the company at 800-967-6696 for a full refund or free replacement.

Sundance Spas is recalling its Jacuzzi hot tubs and spas because the temperature sensor can relay incorrect water temperatures and cause the water to be hotter than what is set, posing heat stroke injuries or thermal burn hazards.

The company has received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings, though no injuries have been reported.

For model and serial numbers of affected products, check out the commission's website. They were sold at authorized dealers nationwide from July 2021 to December 2022.

For more information, call Sundance Spas at 800-549-1502 or contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair.

BLU3 is recalling its Nomad battery-powered tankless diving systems because the compressor head can fracture while in use, resulting in restricted air flow and posing a drowning hazard for divers.

The company has received 21 reports of divers experiencing restricted airflow, though no injuries have been reported.

The systems were sold at independent diving stores nationwide and online at DiveBLU3 and Amazon from October 2021 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop using the systems and contact the company at 833-703-5796 to schedule a free repair at an approved service center.