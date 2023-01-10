Recall Roundup: Two companies reannounce infant sleeper recalls over new deaths

Fisher-Price and Kids2 this week reannounced their 2019 recalls due to new deaths reported with each of their infant sleepers following the initial recalls.

Fisher-Price is recalling all models of its Rock 'n Play sleepers, while Kids2 is recalling its Rocking Sleepers, both because infants in these types of products can roll onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, posing a risk of death.

Both originally recalled these products in April 2019, but since then, Fisher-Price has received 70 more reports of deaths associated with the product, eight of which occurred after the recall announcement. The company said that in some of those reports, it was unable to confirm the circumstances or that the product used was its Rock 'n Play sleeper.

Kids2 reported that since the recall, it has received six more reported deaths, four of which occurred after the recall was announced. Kids2 likewise reported that it wasn't able to confirm the circumstances of some of those deaths.

The sleepers from both of the companies had been sold at major retailers including Walmart and Target, with Fisher-Price's sleeper sold between 2009 and 2019, and Kids2' sleeper sold between 2012 and 2019.

Consumers should stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price at 866-812-6518 or Kids2 at 866-869-7954 for a refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission additionally warned that it is illegal to sell or distribute recalled sleepers.

Last week, the commission also announced a recall from Polaris. The company is recalling its 2020-2023 Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S all-terrain vehicles because the electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank can ignite fuel spills while refueling, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 16 reports of fire, including one report of an injury and another report of property damage outside the United States.

The ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from July 2019 to October 2022. Consumers should stop using the ATV and contact a dealer to schedule a free repair.

Polaris will instruct dealers to install new fuel filler neck clamps and, if needed, a fill neck cover, according to the commission.