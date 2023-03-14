The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents about a toy accessory recall after two deaths have been reported associated with the products since 2015.

Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling its Calico Critters animal figures and sets that were sold with small bottle and pacifier accessories because they pose a choking hazard to children.

The company said it is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths. The commission said a 2-year-old child in New Mexico died in 2018, and a 9-month-old child in Japan died in 2015.

For item numbers and descriptions of the affected animal figures, visit the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores nationwide and online at Calico Critters and Amazon from January 2000 to December 2021.

Parents should take the accessories away from children and contact the company at 800-631-1272 for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled product, along with contact information and confirmation of product destruction to receive a free replacement.

Fire hazards were behind a number of other recalls this past week.

The commission reported that Bedsure is recalling its electric heating blankets and pads because the controller can malfunction. The company has received 137 reports of blankets and pads catching fire, burning, melting and overheating in homes, causing minor property damage. Of these reports, 17 included burn injuries, with one as severe as second-degree burns.

For model numbers, check out the commission's website. They were sold online at Amazon and Bedsure from August 2022 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop using the blankets and pads and contact the company at 855-888-9966 for a full refund. Consumers must have possession of the products and submit photos to receive a refund.

Fantasia Trading is recalling its Anker 535 power banks (PowerCore 20K) because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The company has received 10 reports of incidents of overheating, including one report of minor injuries.

The recall involves the mobile power banks with model number A1366, which can charge multiple devices. They were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Anker, Amazon and eBay from October 2022 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the power banks and contact the company at 800-988-7973 to receive a full refund, as well as instructions for how to properly dispose of it.

Monoprice is recalling its Pure Outdoor cooking systems because the insulation coating on the stove can ignite during use. The company has received one report of insulation igniting, though no injuries have been reproted.

The recalled product is a complete cooking system with a 1-liter cooking pot with lid, a pot support, base legs and carrying bag and is fueled by an isobutane-propane canister. They were sold online at Monoprice, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target and other websites from March 2019 to September 2022.

Consumers should stop using the product and call the company at 844-500-7656 for a full refund.

Vornado is recalling its SRTH small room tower heaters because the heaters have a miswiring due to a manufacturing error that can cause the heater to overheat. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the heaters with a "JUL22" date code. They were sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and other websites from November 2022 to December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the heaters and visit Vornado's website at vornado.com to register for the recall and to receive a full refund. For more information, call 844-205-7978.

Two infant products are being recalled over dangers they pose to children.

Meiling Hou is recalling its baby crib bumpers because infants can suffocate if they roll or move on the bumper in a position that obstructs breathing. Padded crib bumpers are banned under U.S. federal law. No incidents have been reported.

The bumpers were sold online at Aliexpress and Temu from November 2022 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the bumpers and contact the company at houmeiling111@outlook.com for a full refund. Consumers will need to provide a photo of the destroyed product via email before being issued a refund of the purchase price.

Kindred Bravely is recalling its nursing hoodies because the drawstring cord has small plastic caps that can be swallowed by a nursing baby, posing a choking hazard. No incidents have been reported.

The hoodies were sold at children's and maternity boutiques as well as wellness centers, and online at Kindred Bravely and Amazon from November 2021 to December 2022.

Consumers should stop using the hoodies, cut the fully extended drawstring cords and discard the cords. Customers can request a $75 store credit by filling out a form online at kindredbravely.com and providing a photo of the cut drawstring cords and company branding. For more information, call 888-850-3756.