Recall Roundup: Toddler bottles recalled over lead poisoning hazard

A company's bottles, sippy cups and straw cups for toddlers are being recalled over a lead poisoning hazard.

Green Sprouts is recalling its stainless steel cups and bottles sold in aqua, pink, green and navy because the bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead. For tracking numbers for the three types of products, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The company has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles' base breaking off, though no injuries have been reported.

The bottles and cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath and Beyond from January 2020 to September 2022.

Consumers should take the items away from children and contact the company at 800-876-1574 for a full refund.

Lead is also behind a recall from Bentex, which is recalling its children's clothing sets. According to the commission, the textile ink painted on the clothing contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban.

The clothing sets came in nine different Disney-themed styles, including a jersey leggings set, bike shorts set and pants set. For product names and batch numbers, check out the commission's website.

The clothing was sold at T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Ross, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores, as well as online at Amazon from November 2021 to August 2022.

Consumers should take the clothing away from children and contact the company at 800-451-0285 for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing and receive a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported a recall in the last week involving mispackaged ice cream at Weis Markets.

The FDA reported that Weis is recalling 108 containers of its brand of Sea Salt Caramel Ripple ice cream because the lid instead says Caramel Caribou ice cream. Because of this, the packaging does not indicate the presence of soy or coconut, which could cause an allergic reaction.

The ice cream has a sell by date of Nov. 8, 2023, and was produced on Nov. 8. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The company said an investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process.

Customers who have purchased the ice cream can return it for a full refund.