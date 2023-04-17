Among the latest recalls reported in the last week include an audiovisual cart that can tip over when carrying heavy objects, which has resulted in the death of three children between 2006 and 2016.

Luxor Workspaces is recalling its A/V carts because they can become unstable when loaded with heavy objects, such as cathode-ray tube televisions (CRT televisions), which can pose a tip-over hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that three children have died and one was seriously injured in incidents where recalled A/V carts were carrying CRT televisions and tipped over, landing on them.

The commission pointed out that schools, daycare centers and places of worship, among others, use these carts to transport A/V equipment where children may be present and are unaware of the dangers posed with the carts. Consumers are warned not to transport anything that is more than 25 pounds on the cart.

For a full list of recalled cart models, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They have been sold since the early 1980s through various websites, including Amazon.

Consumers should stop using the carts and contact Luxor at 800-323-4656 for a free repair. The company will provide metal ballast kits, which should be installed to the lower shelf of the cart to add stability and weight, and new warning labels will be provided cautioning consumers from placing anything heavier than 25 pounds on each shelf.

Moen Incorporated is recalling its Flo Smart water monitor lithium-ion battery back-ups because the battery back-up can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received three reports of batteries overheating and catching fire. No injuries have been reported, but minor property damage was reported, according to the commission.

The recall involves the battery back-up device that was an optional add-on accessory to extend certain features of Moen's Flo Smart water monitor and shutoff in the event of a power disruption. They were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot and other stores, as well as online at Amazon from August 2019 to November 2022.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the battery back-up and contact the company at 844-633-8356 for instructions on how to disable their battery back-up before disposing of the unit.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported a few recalls this past week, including one from Wellness Natural USA.

The company is expanding its recall of SimplyProtein peanut butter chocolate crispy bars to include all lots within the expiration date of April 11, 2023 and March 14, 2024. The product may contain undeclared cashews, which poses an allergy concern.

The product came in 15-county variety packs that were sold at Costco stores nationwide. The product can be returned to Costco for a full refund.

The recall had been initiated after a consumer complained of an allergic reaction, which the company said is the only allergic reaction reported to date.

Undeclared milk is the reason for a recall of children's chewable tablets.

Rico Perez Products Inc. is recalling its 60-count bottles of Dr. Rico Perez SuperKids colostrum chewable tablets, which were distributed at supplement stores as well as on the company's website.

For the UPC, lot numbers and expiration dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with the product.

The FDA said the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was packaged without the indication of milk. Consumers can dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call the company at 305-856-5304.