Recall Roundup: Tastykake products recalled over presence of mesh wire fragments

Tiny fragments of metal mesh wire are behind a recall of a number of Tastykake products sold in the region.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that Flowers Foods Inc. is recalling certain multi-pack cupcakes and krimpets over the presence of metal. The recall was initiated following vendor notification about possible contamination in a supply ingredient.

Recalled items include the chocolate cupcakes, creme-filled chocolate cupcakes, buttercreme iced creme-filled chocolate cupcakes, butterscotch krimpets, creme-filled krimpets and jelly krimpets, which were sold individually and in boxes. Most have "enjoy by" dates between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21. For a full list of UPC numbers and dates, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The affected products were sold in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Affected products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Backyard Play Systems.

The company is recalling its Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain's Fort and Fort Highlander outdoor playsets because the wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof can pose an entrapment hazard. The company said children can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the decoration.

No incidents or injuries have been reported. The Turbo Race and Cloud Racer playsets were sold online at Costco from March 2019 to May 2021, and the Captain's Fort and Fort Highlander playsets were sold online at Lowe's from December 2020 to May 2021.

Consumers should stop using the playsets and contact the company at 866-890-2211 for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions. If a consumer is unable or does not want to repair it themselves, the company will send a representative to perform the repair at no charge.

Elektron is recalling its BP-1 power handles because the power handle can short circuit and overheat, posting fire and burn hazards. The power handle is a portable power source for Elektron music synthesizers and music effects devices and were sold with a connection cable and a screw.

Affected power handles have a serial number beginning with 4250A on the inside of the battery compartment. The company has received one report of the power handle overheating, though no fires or injuries have been reported.

The power handles were sold at specialty music stores nationwide and online at Amazon and music websites from May to July.

Consumers should stop using the product, disconnect the power cable and remove the batteries before contacting the company at 888-312-2709 for instructions on receiving a full refund, including shipping. The company will provide each consumer with a prepaid shipping label after they have contacted the company to report the product.

Usines Giant Factories is recalling its gas water heaters with Emerson control valves because the control valves can fail to close properly, causing soot to accumulate on the burner and posing a carbon monoxide poisoning risk to consumers.

No incidents have been reported in the U.S., but Usines Giant Factories has received 20 reports of incidents with Emerson control valves in Canada, including one report of medical attention being required.

For model number ranges, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The water heaters were sold at a number of stores in New York and Maryland from June 2018 to July 2020.

Consumers should contact the company at 800-363-9354, and the company will arrange to have the control valves replaced by a certified technician, along with a free replacement valve. Those waiting to receive the repair should have a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

