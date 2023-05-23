Among the recalls announced in the last week is one from Target over its Threshold glass jar candles.

Target is recalling about 4.9 million of the candles because the jar can break or crack during use, posing laceration and burn hazards. The company has received 137 reports of the jar breaking or cracking, as well as six reported injuries that included lacerations and severe burns.

The candles were sold in 5.5-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. For item numbers and affected products, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at cpsc.gov. They were sold at Target stores and online from August 2019 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Empower Brands is recalling its PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers because hot pieces of waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the maker during use or upon opening it, posing a burn risk.

The company has received 44 reports of incidents, including 34 burn injuries, three of which required medical attention.

The recall involves the 5-inch and 7-inch waffle makers sold in 11 colors. For model numbers, check out the commission’s website. They were sold at Walmart, Kohl’s, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide and online at QVC, Walmart and Kohl’s from July 2021 to October 2022.

Consumers should stop using the waffle makers and contact the company at 866-276-0063 to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

Kell Electronics USA Inc. is recalling its personal chiller mini-fridge Gamer Beverage refrigerators with LED lights because the refrigerator’s power cord can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The company has received six reports of the power cord overheating, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the refrigerator with model number K1000BK that was sold at Walmart stores and online, as well as at secondhand stores and websites, from September 2022 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the refrigerators and contact the company at 888-860-9989 to receive a full refund or replacement cord. Consumers will need to submit a photo of the previous cord cut in order to get the refund or replacement cord.

Wegmans is recalling its Cole & Mason 505WEG pepper mills because they contain a metal grinding mechanism that creates metal shards for the first 10 grinds, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received three reports of metal shards in food, though no injuries have been reported.

The affected pepper mills, which were sold without pepper, has an item number of H50501PWE and was sold exclusively at Wegmans from January 2021 to January 2023.

Consumers should stop using the recalled item and return it to Wegmans for a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced another recall from Wegmans, this one involving its Italian Classic Diavolo pasta sauce. The FDA said the pasta sauce has anchovies that wasn’t listed on the ingredient label.

No illnesses have been reported. The pasta sauce was sold at Wegmans between April 3 and May 16, with only the March 31, 2025, expiration date affected.

Consumers who have purchased the sauce can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Undeclared ingredients was also behind a recall from Hu Products. The company is recalling its Vanilla Crunch dark chocolate bar because some packages may contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew and/or almonds that were inadvertently added during manufacturing.

The only affected product has a lot code of L2343C and best by date of Dec. 9, 2024. No adverse events have been reported in connection with the product.

Consumers can call the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.