Recall Roundup: Stroller poses fingertip amputation hazard, with one case already reported in child

A child receiving a fingertip amputation was already reported in connection with concerns over a company's jogging stroller.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said UPPAbaby is recalling its all-terrain Ridge jogging strollers because the rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputations and lacerations if a non-occupant child's fingers get caught while the stroller is in use. The company has already received a report of a non-occupant child having their fingertip amputated.

Affected strollers have serial numbers beginning with 1401RDGUS and that model number is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel.

The strollers were sold at Buy Buy Baby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children's stores and specialty stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon from October 2021 to August 2022.

Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 844-823-3132 to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.

Yuboloo is recalling its infant bath seats because they fail to meet the federal safety standard and could pose a drowning hazard for babies, though no incidents have been reported.

The seats were sold on Amazon from May 2021 to November 2021.

Consumers should stop using the seats and contact the company via email at suiwnelu1009@sina.com to receive a pre-paid label to return the seats. When the company receives the seats, consumers will be issued a full refund.

Snow Joe is recalling its Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers because the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard. The company has received 31 reports of either the blade or bolt securing the blade detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the mower models 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. For serial number ranges, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The mowers were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart and Snow Joe and in hardware, electronics and department stores from June 2020 to July 2022.

Consumers should stop using the lawn mowers and contact the company at 800-641-2917 for instructions on how to determine if their lawn mower is included in the recall and instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.

HomeGoods is recalling its Novogratz brand outdoor metal hanging chairs because the chair can tip or fall over, or the metal hook can break when someone is seated, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 22 reports of the chairs tipping or falling over, resulting in 16 injuries including bruises and a mild concussion.

The recall involves the chairs sold in white, gray, green and yellow. For serial numbers, check out the commission's website. They were sold at HomeGoods and Homesense stores, as well as HomeGoods/TJ Maxx or Marshalls combination stores from March 2021 to May 2022.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and return them to any HomeGoods store for their choice of either a full refund or store credit.

Kolan is recalling its Otter Momo children's sandals because the inner layer of the sandals contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the sandals sold in brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723). They were sold online at Amazon from March to April.

Consumers should stop using the sandals and contact the company at 888-928-5118 for information on how to properly dispose of the shoes and receive a full refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also reported in the last week that Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four types of packages of its Three Coins dried mushrooms because of the potential of salmonella contamination.

The dried mushrooms were distributed to specialty retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Virginia. No illnesses have been reported to date.

For more information on the types and sizes of packages, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

Consumers should return packages to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 703-538-8000.