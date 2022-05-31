Recall Roundup: Strawberries behind hepatitis A infection outbreak

Strawberries are the latest food item behind an outbreak of infections across the country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are investigating a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A infections in the United States and Canada linked to organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB that were purchased between March 5 and April 25.

The FDA said there are 17 illnesses in the United States so far, which includes 12 hospitalizations, though the only states with cases are California, Minnesota and North Dakota. No deaths have been reported, and the last illness onset was reported on April 30.

However, the FDA said the strawberries were sold at retailers nationwide, including Aldi, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Weis Markets. Those who still may have strawberries in their freezer should discard them.

The FDA said that anyone who has eaten the affected strawberries within the last two weeks and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A should immediately contact their health care professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis is needed. Those with a previous vaccination or infection do not require PEP, which can only be given within 14 days of exposure.

According to the FDA, symptoms of hepatitis A usually occurs 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water and can include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool. In some instance, particularly in children younger than 6, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Those with infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks, though rare cases may cause a chronic infection that can lead to other health problems, including liver failure, according to the FDA.

More products with Jif peanut butter are still being recalled after last week's outbreak announcement from the FDA.

Albanese Confectionary Group Inc. is recalling its mini and giant peanut butter cups because of salmonella concerns associated with the Jif recall. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed nationwide through select retail stores. For a full list of retail stores, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. Affected Rich's mini peanut butter cups were sold after Nov. 11, 2021, and the giant peanut butter cups were sold after Jan. 23.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to destroy them or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Other recalls that were sold in the region, including elsewhere in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey, including baked items with peanut butter sold at three Giant Eagle supermarkets and apple and peanut butter snack trays sold by Safeway Fresh Foods.

Other recalls include the Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit sold at Trader Joe's. The FDA said Taylor Farms Retail is recalling a single production day of that kit because of undeclared wheat and eggs.

The affected salad kits sold in 9.75-ounce bags have a best if used by date of June 2 and UPC of 00662932. The FDA said the kits had the incorrect ingredients in it, which presented an allergen issue.

Consumers who purchased the kits should discard them.

The FDA also reported that Henkel Corporation is recalling 180 bottles of its 4.2-ounce Alterna Bond Repair Leave-in Heat Protection Spray because of potential bacteria contamination.

The spray may have Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc), which poses little medical risk to healthy people but can cause an increased risk for illness in those with certain health problems, such as weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or wound infections, according to the FDA.

The potential for contamination was discovered after testing of the product. No reports of harm or illness have been reported.

The affected product has a lot number of Y401427403 and was available for sale no earlier than April 12. For more information, call 1-888-425-8376.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Asweets is recalling its Wonder & Wise activity tables because screws can become loose and/or detach from the xylophone component, which poses a choking hazard for young children.

The activity tables is designed for standing babies and toddlers and includes removable stacking toy animals, a xylophone, bead maze, sorting and stacking puzzles and a train track. The company has received five reports of the screws becoming loose, though no injuries have been reported.

The tables were sold at FAO Schwarz and children's boutiques, as well as online at a number of sites from October 2021 to April 2022.

Consumers should stop using the tables and contact the company at 833-422-2028 for a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit includes a replacement tabletop that includes a block sorting activity in place of the xylophone.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.