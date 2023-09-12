Among the recalls in the last week is from Whirlpool, which is recalling its ADC brand stacked commercial clothes dryers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the dryers can overheat and ignite the load of clothing, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received 41 reports of incidents, including 13 reports of minor smoke damage and water damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for the commercial dryers with a 30-pound capacity that may be used at commercial laundry operations. Those with such dryers should stop using them and contact Whirlpool at 844-943-0884 for a free repair.

Lectric eBikes LLC is recalling the disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles because the calipers located on the front and rear of the bike can fail, resulting in loss of control and posing a crash and injury hazard.

The company has received four reports of loss of braking power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

Affected e-bike models include XP 3.0 and XP Step-Thru. The bikes were sold on the company's website from November 2022 to May 2023.

Consumers should stop using the e-bikes and contact the company at 877-479-5422 for a free mechanical caliper repair kit. Consumers will receive up to $100 toward the cost to install the calipers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week announced that Mid America Pet Food is recalling one lot of its Victor Super Premium dog food, Hi-Pro Plus, because of salmonella contamination.

The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date. Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Other pets may only have decreased appetite, fever or abdominal pain.

The affected product has a best by date of April 30, 2024 and lot code of 1000016385. The recall was initiated after a single sample of the dog food tested positive for salmonella during a random sampling by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Consumers with questions can call the company's consumer affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544. Consumers should destroy the pet food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access it, as well as sanitize any food bowls, cups or storage containers that may have come in contact with the food.

OBC Group Corp. is recalling its Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India seeds and capsules because the FDA determined that the products contain yellow oleander, which contains cardiac glycosides that is highly toxic to humans and animals.

The FDA said ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that could be severe or fatal. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes and dysrhythmia.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after an FDA sampling.

The seeds were distributed online through Amazon and eBay and come in a 2-ounce clear bag. The capsules were distributed online through Walmart and eBay and come in an amber bottle with 30 capsules.

Consumers are urged not to consumer the product and instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 305-216-1322.