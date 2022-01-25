Recall Roundup: Spinach recalled over listeria

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week reported another vegetable recall over listeria concerns.

Frozen Food Development is recalling lots of its Lidl-branded 12-ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach because of the possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes. The recalled spinach was distributed in retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.

The product has a lot number of R17742 or R17963 with a best by date of Sept. 10, 2023. No illnesses have teen reported to date.

The potential for contamination was found after routine testing revealed the presence of listeria. Customers can return the spinach to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Amy's Kitchen is recalling a lot of its vegan organic rice macaroni and cheese because the product may have trace amounts of milk, which is not on the ingredient label and could pose a health danger to those with a milk allergy or sensitivity.

The recall only affects the product with a lot code of 60J0421 sold in 8-ounce boxes with a best before date of October 2023.

The issue was discovered after testing at a third-party laboratory. For more information, contact Amy's Consumer Relations team at 800-643-0570.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls, including one from Mushie & Co.

The company is recalling its Frigg silicone pacifiers because the base of the silicone nipple has a slit that can cause it to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.

The company has received eight reports of the part detaching, including 200 more reports from outside the United States. No injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the pacifiers that came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. They were sold at TJ Maxx and other stores, as well as online at Mushie and Amazon from April to December.

Consumers should stop using the pacifier and contact the company at 877-687-4431 for a full refund or credit. Consumers will have to cut the pacifier at the base and send a photograph to the company to receive the refund or credit.

Two children's clothing items were also recalled over failing to meet federal flammability standards.

HulovoX is recalling its children's robes because of a burn risk to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves children's robes sold in sizes 3T to 12 and were sold in 22 multi-colored tie-dye and rainbow colors. They were sold online at Amazon from January 2021 to May 2021.

Consumers should take the robes away from children and contact the company at 800-316-0241 to request a prepaid mailer to return the products for a full refund. Amazon will be contacting its customers through the messaging platform and providing the mailers.

Childrensalon Ltd. is recalling its children's sleepwear garments for the same reason. The recall involves five different garments, including Fabric Flavours, Mini Lunn, My Little Pie, Joha and Beau Kid.

No injuries or incidents have been reported. The sleepwear was sold online at Childrensalon from April 2019 to February 2021.

Consumers should stop using the garments and contact the company at 833-611-2580 for instruction on returning the recalled items. The company will contact known purchasers directly and provide prepaid return mailers. Upon return, the company will refund consumers the purchase price.

