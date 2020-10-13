Recall Roundup: Spices recalled over salmonella concerns

B&G Foods is recalling a limited number of boxes of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers because the box may actually contain pouches of peanut butter cookies.

The company discovered the issue after it received consumer complaints. Though the box was for wheat crackers, the foil packages on the inside did correctly label the product inside as peanut butter cookies.

The recall only affects 6-ounce boxes with a UPC of 8-19898-01015-8 and best by date of April 25, 2021. No allergic reactions have been reported.

Customers who have purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA also announced that Sunshine Mills Inc. is expanding a recall of pet food products over levels of aflatoxin, a naturally occurring mold by-product that can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant qualities. The FDA determined in September that corn-based pet food products produced between April 3 and April 5 may contain corn from a single load of corn with elevated levels of aflatoxin.