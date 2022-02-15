Recall Roundup: Space heaters recalled over fire hazards

Two space heaters are among the consumer products recalled in the last week due to fire hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Home Easy is recalling its personal electric heaters because the toggle power switch can spark when it's used. The company has received three reports of the power switch causing a fire, though no injuries or property damage was reported.

The recall involves the Home Easy Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal heaters that were sold at Army and Air Force exchange service stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Wayfair from October 2020 to January 2021.

Consumers should stop using the heaters and contact the company at 844-801-8880 to receive a full refund.

Shop LC is recalling its personal electric space heaters because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The company has received two reports of them overheating, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the heaters sold in black or white products with gold grills that were sold individually or in sets of two. For SKU numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.

The space heaters were sold on Shop LC television networks aired on a number of channels and on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast and Samsung Smart TV, as well as sold online from December 2020 to February 2021.

Consumers should stop using the space heaters and return the product to Shop LC. For more information, call the company at 877-899-0078.

Petzl is recalling its Scorpio Eashook lanyards with carabiners because the carabiner's gate automatic closing system can malfunction, posing a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the lanyards, which are designed for via ferrata (climbing paths) and adventure park use and supports up to 264 pounds. They were sold at boutique shops nationwide and online at Petzl from January 2021 to February 2022.

Consumers should stop using the lanyards and contact the company at 877-807-3805 for a full refund, including shipping. Consumers will be provided a postage-paid label to return their recalled lanyard.

Fall hazards are behind two other consumer product recalls.

Escalade Sports is recalling its tennis tables because the table can collapse when someone leans against it. The company has received 78 reports of the tables collapsing, including four reports of minor injuries involving scrapes and bruises.

The recall involves the Ping-Pong T8482F four-piece Avenger Table Tennis table that was sold at Target stores nationwide and online from September 2021 to November 2021.

Consumers should stop using the tables and contact the company at 866-556-2755 for a free repair kit and installation instructions or a full refund.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling its Pittsburgh Automotive Pneumatic roller seats because the connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 96 reports of the seat weld breaking, including 10 reports of minor injuries.

The swivel seats have a product registration number of CA-44417 and were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online from July 2014 to September 2021.

Consumers should stop u sing the seats and return them to the nearest store for a free replacement or full refund in the form of a gift card. For those unable to return to the seat to a store, contact the company at 800-444-3353 to request a pre-paid return shipping label.

Positec USA is recalling its Worx-brand 13-amp 1900 PSI electric pressure washer because the sprayer hose can separate from the spray wand during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or passerby. The company has received 61 reports of the spray hose and wand separating, including four reports of minor injuries.

The recall involves the gray and orange pressure washers sold at hardware stores nationwide and online at Menards from April 2021 to November 2021. For serial number ranges, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers and contact the company at 855-444-2833 for instructions on returning the spray wand for a free replacement.

Two other consumer products are being recalled over a danger posed to children.

Stack Em' Up Books is recalling its Adam the Apple children's stackable toys because the surface paint on the wooden toy contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the toy that has 15 wooden pieces with a story written on each piece. They were sold online at Stack Em' Up Books from June 2021 to November 2021 and at the Philadelphia Gift Show in July 2021.

Consumers should take the toys away from children and contact the company at 267-987-3328 to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled product.

Stance is recalling its children's Reiny Szn mid-cushion crew socks because the bells attached to the socks can detach and pose a choking hazard. The company has received one report of the bells detaching, and no reports of children putting them in their mouths.

The socks were sold in children's medium and large sizes at Stance and specialty apparel stores, as well as online at Stance from November 2021 to December 2021. For UPC numbers, check out the commission's website.

Consumers should stop using the socks and contact the company at info@stance.com to receive instructions for a pre-paid shipping label to return them. Upon return of the socks, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a credit of up to $20 for their next purchase at Stance.

