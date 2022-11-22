Recall Roundup: Snowmobile could catch fire

A company is looking to repair a number of its snowmobiles after reports of fires and injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Polaris Industries is recalling its 2021-2023 Matryx, 2015-2022 Axys and 2013-2014 Pro-Ride snowmobiles because an electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard.

The company said it has received 30 reports of the fuel tank bursting, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of a second-degree burn.

The snowmobiles were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2011 to August 2022. Customers can enter their VIN at polaris.com to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.

Consumers should stop using affected snowmobiles and contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 or an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacement of the fuel tank assembly. Those who need to start their snowmobile in order to move it should make sure the fuel tank is full.

The commission also reported that Carter's is recalling its infant's yellow footed fleece pajamas with animal graphic because small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The pajamas with style number 10102410 were sold at Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Boscov's and other stores and online at Carter's from July to September.

Consumers should take the pajamas away from children and return them to a Carter's store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. Consumers can also call the company at 800-692-4674 to request a free return label and envelope to return the pajamas for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

Professor Puzzle is recalling its rainbow stacking toys because the toy's information sticker can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the 6-piece toys sold in two pastel color combinations: green/blue and pink/blue, with model numbers 8739 or 8741. They were sold at Home Goods, Homesense, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Winners stores from August to November.

Consumers should take the toys away from children and contact the company at 888-211-9207 for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the sticker or to receive a refund of $20 for the 11-inch toy or $15 for the 7-inch toy. Consumers can also return the product to the retail store for a full refund.

Myx is recalling its I, II and II Plus Connected exercise bicycles because the pedals can loosen or detach when not properly tightened at installation, posing an injury hazard.

The company has received 864 reports of pedals loosening or detaching, including 75 reports of injuries resulting in bruises and cuts.

The exercise bikes were sold online at Myx Fitness and Amazon from November 2019 to July 2022. Consumers should stop using the product until the pedals are properly tightened, per instructions Myx is providing customers via email. Consumers can contact the company at 855-898-1275 to schedule a free, in-home repair if the bike's pedals have previously detached.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a recall from Mason Vitamins Inc. The company is recalling specific lots of its Healthy Sense vitamins due to certain vitamins having lower than the declared amount on the label.

The recall affects the Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron bottle with 20 tablets and expiration date of September 2024, and the People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron bottle with 30 tablets, also with a September 2024 expiration. For UPC codes and lot numbers, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.

The FDA reported that the products had lower than reported levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Panthothenic Acid. The vitamins were sold at discount stores, including Dollar Tree.

To date, no illnesses have been reported, and consumers are urged to throw away the vitamins. For more information, call the company's Customer Care number at 1-888-860-8376.