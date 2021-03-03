Recall Roundup: Snowblower recalled over amputation hazard

Among the consumer products recalled in the last two weeks is Toro's Power Max Snowthrower that poses an amputation hazard to users.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing the hazard. The company has received five reports of incidents relating to the auger failing to disengage, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the 2021 Power Max 826 OHAE snowthrower with model number 37802. They were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro authorized dealers nationwide and online from November 2020 to January 2021.
Consumers should stop using the snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair. To find a service dealer, visit www.Toro.com/locator.
Shock hazards were the reason behind a number of recalls in the last two weeks, including one from National Presto. The company is recalling its Presto indoor electric smoker because the heating element/wiring is defective and can pose an electric shock hazard.
The company has received five reports of smokers tripping circuit breakers and outlets, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves all units of electric smokers with model number 0601304 or 0601405. The UPC codes 07574106132 and 075741060149 are located on the packaging.
The smokers were sold at Shopko, Sears, Kmart and other home appliance stores and online at Amazon, Wayfair, Kohls and Walmart from June 2018 to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the smokers and contact the company at 833-909-1524 to receive return instructions. Consumers can also return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.
Northern Tool & Equipment is recalling its Powerhorse 13000ES portable generators because the generators have a wiring error that can result in an electric shock.
The company has received one report of an incorrect wiring connection, and no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the generator with model number 799215 and affects units from 2016 to 2020. For a range of serial numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The generators were sold at Northern Tool & Equipment stores nationwide and online from July 2016 to September 2020. Consumers should stop using the generators and call the company at 866-443-2576 to schedule a free repair by an authorized dealer.
Jimco Lamp is recalling its J Hunt Home and J Hunt & Co. accent tables with charging receptacles because the receptacles and/or USB ports installed in the tables can have electrical issues resulting in reverse polarity, which can pose a shock hazard.
The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries. The tables were sold in multiple styles and colors at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishings stores nationwide and online at Amazon from May 2019 to December 2020.
Consumers should stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact the company at 833-659-0753 for a full refund or free replacement table.
Elevated levels of metals led to two recent recalls of consumer products.
Primark US is recalling its 5-pack nose piercings and body bars because they can have elevated levels of nickel that pose a risk of skin irritation. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves the two types of piercings that were sold in white and yellow at Primark stores in the northeast region, as well as Florida and Chicago from August 2020 to December 2020. Consumers should return them to a Primark store for a full refund.
Anker Play is recalling its 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions science kits because the paint on the red and blue magnet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. The product packaging also lacks the required warning labels for magnets and balloons.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The science kits were sold at Menards and small, independent toy stores from August 2020 to November 2020.
Consumers should stop using the kits and contact the company at 877-236-1945 for a full refund.
Injury hazards resulted in two other recalls, including one from Home Depot involving its StyleWell Wood Windsor dining chair sets. The commission said the chair's back can detach, posing a fall hazard.
Home Depot has received 17 reports of the back detaching from the chair base, though no injuries have been reported. The chairs were sold online at Home Depot from September 2019 to January 2021.
Consumers should inspect the chairs for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base. Home Depot is contacting all purchasers directly to provide inspection instructions. For more information, call 800-466-3337.
SmartPool is recalling its Bee Free children's helmets because the helmets were incorrectly advertised for children ages 2 and older. The helmets don't comply with minimum safety requirements for children younger than 5.
No incidents or injuries have been reported. The helmets were sold online at Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot and Walmart from May 2020 to January 2021.
Consumers should stop using the helmets for children ages 2 to 4 and contact the company at 609-212-0221 for a full refund.
