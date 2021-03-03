Recall Roundup: Snowblower recalled over amputation hazard

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries. The tables were sold in multiple styles and colors at HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and other home furnishings stores nationwide and online at Amazon from May 2019 to December 2020.

Consumers should stop using the charging receptacles and ports and contact the company at 833-659-0753 for a full refund or free replacement table.

Elevated levels of metals led to two recent recalls of consumer products.

Primark US is recalling its 5-pack nose piercings and body bars because they can have elevated levels of nickel that pose a risk of skin irritation. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the two types of piercings that were sold in white and yellow at Primark stores in the northeast region, as well as Florida and Chicago from August 2020 to December 2020. Consumers should return them to a Primark store for a full refund.

Anker Play is recalling its 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions science kits because the paint on the red and blue magnet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. The product packaging also lacks the required warning labels for magnets and balloons.