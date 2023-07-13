Among the latest recalls in the last week is one from Husqvarna, which is recalling its Residential 300 series snow blowers. The snow blowers can unexpectedly go into drive mode and collide with a person, posing an injury hazard.

The company reported it has received 22 reports of the "drive" unexpectedly becoming engaged, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall affects the snow blowers with model numbers ST 324, 327 and 330. For product and serial numbers, check out the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at cpsc.gov. The snow blowers were sold at authorized dealers and various hardware stores nationwide from July 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers should contact an authorized Husqvarna dealer for a free repair.

Yamaha is recalling its 2023 Golf Car, personal transportation vehicles and Umax because the accelerator spring can become dislodged, allowing the accelerator pedal not to return to the resting position and posing a crash or injury hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The affected vehicles were sold at Yamaha Golf-Car dealerships and distributors from August 2022 to March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact Yamaha at 866-747-4027 for a free inspection and repair.

Woom Bikes USA is recalling its original bicycles because the stem and handlebar can detach and cause the rider to lose control.

The company has received 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

The recall involves all sizes of woom original 2018 to 2021 model bikes designed for children 18 months to 14 years. They were sold online at woom and Amazon and at select bicycle stores from September 2018 to March 2022.

Consumers should stop using the bikes and contact the company at 855-966-6872 for a free repair kit.

The commission also announced that VRURC is recalling its portable chargers because the chargers can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

The company has received one report of a fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in four flight attendants being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the commission.

The chargers were sold exclusively at Amazon from July 2021 to May 2023.

Consumers should stop using the chargers and contact the company at 951-593-9128 for a free replacement product.

Undeclared allergens were behind three recent food recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Braga Fresh is recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market organic Asian-inspired chopped salad kit sold in 12-ounce bags at Whole Foods Markets stores. According to the FDA, the kit had the wrong condiment ingredients in the package, which means milk and egg was not listed on the ingredient label.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The packages have best if used by dates of July 16 and was available for purchase between June 28 and July 10.

Consumers who purchased the product and have a valid receipt can bring that into the store for a full refund.

Ziyad Brothers Importing is recalling its 35.2-fluid ounce package of its Jameed soup starter because of undeclared milk.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine internal review that the product did not disclose the presence of lactic casein powder. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Betty Lou's Inc. is recalling its 1.5-ounce packages of Paleo Java "Nuts About Energy Balls" with cacao, coffee and pumpkin seeds because the packages do not declare sesame in the ingredient label.

The packages were sold individually or in 12-count displays in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The recall was initiated after an internal review showed that the product containing sesame didn't have it on the ingredient label. There have been no reports of illnesses to date.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.