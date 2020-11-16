Recall Roundup: Snack has wrong product inside; Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard

An incorrectly packaged snack food, potentially contaminated dog food and Ring's second generation video doorbells are among those products being recalled within the last week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced last week that there is a recall from Stuffed Foods LLC over its frozen snack product Mac & Cheese Bites. The company recalled the snack because it actually contains Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers, which presents an issue with an undeclared soy ingredient on the carton.
The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint regarding the misplaced product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.
The affected product comes in 9.75-ounce cartons with 12 pieces of Mac & Cheese Bites with a lot code of 20272 or best if used by date of March 22, 2022.
Consumers who have purchased the product should return it to the place of purchase.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a dog food recall from Albright's Raw Dog Food because of the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
The company's Chicken Recipe for Dogs food was distributed through retail stores in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, as well as through mail-order and direct delivery.
The product is packaged in 2-pound chubs/rolls, with each roll printed with the lot number C000185 and best by date of May 19, 2021. The product was sold frozen and distributed from the company between July 8 and Aug. 27.
One animal illness has been reported, though no human illnesses have been reported to date.
The problem was revealed after testing conducted by the FDA, and the company continues to investigate the cause of the problem.
Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 1-260-422-9440.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Ring regarding its second generation video doorbells.
The doorbells' battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.
The company has received 85 reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed, with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. There have also been eight reports of minor burns.
The recall affects the second generation doorbells with model number 5UM5E5 that came in two colors: "satin nickel" (black and silver) and "venetian bronze" (black and bronze). Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in the recall by entering the doorbell's serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall.
The doorbells were sold at electronics and home goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Ring.com from June 2020 to October 2020.
Consumers should stop using the doorbells and contact Ring at 800-656-1918 for revised installation instructions.
Fire hazards were also the cause of two other recalls of consumer products this past week.
Sunjoy is recalling its Oakmont LP fire pit tables because an incorrectly installed burner kit hose can melt and ignite.
Support Local Journalism
The company has received 17 reports of the hoses being installed incorrectly, with 12 of those fire pit tables igniting, resulting in four reports of minor property damage. The company has also received one report of a person suffering a hand burn.
The fire pit tables were sold at Big Lots stores nationwide and online from January to June.
Consumers should stop using the fire pit tables and contact the company at 866-578-0101 to receive a free replacement burner kit and installation instructions.
InvoSpa is recalling its electric throw heated blankets because the blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
The company has received 26 reports of overheating, including one person getting a minor burn and another getting an unspecified injury.
The recalled heated blankets have model number ML-G03 and were sold exclusively online at Amazon from November 2019 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the heated blankets and contact the company at 855-630-5993 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
The commission also announced that Arena North America is recalling its swim snorkles because the snorkles can release excess material from inside the tube or mouthpiece, posing a choking hazard.
The company has received one report of a small piece of the snorkle being inhaled.
The recall affects the Swim Snorkle II and Swim Snorkle Pro II styles that were sold in black, acid lime and pink. The snorkles were sold at Xtreme swim stores, Metro swim shops, Swim Suit West stores and online at Amazon from February 2018 to May 2020.
Consumers should stop using the snorkles and contact the company at 888-902-7362 for a free replacement tube or mouthpiece.
Injury hazards resulted in two other recent recalls.
Zinus is recalling its metal bunk beds because the welds that secure the upper bunk can come part, causing the upper bunk to collapse.
The company has received 13 reports of the welds coming apart, including three reports of the welds failing. Of the 13 reports, three resulted in bumps and bruises after a person fell to the floor from the upper bunk.
The recall involves three models of the bunk beds: the OPLBB, RPBB and NTBB models. They were sold online at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Overstock, Home Depot and Zinus from December 2016 to January 2020.
Consumers should stop using the beds and contact the company at 800-613-1225 for instructions on receiving a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets or for a full refund.
Salsa Cycles is recalling its Cutthroat bicycles and forks because the fork legs can crack or break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
The company has received seven reports of cracked forks, though no injuries have been reported.
The recall involves 2020 Salsa Cutthroat series bicycles, including GRX 810 Di2, GRX 810 1x, GRX 600, Apex 1, framesets and Carbon Deluxe V2 aftermarket forks. The recall involves only Cutthroat bicycles, framesets and forks in which the fork serial number contains the letter G.
The bicycles were sold at Salsa-authorized bicycle dealerships nationwide from September 2019 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the bicycles and contact the company at 877-774-6208, and bring the recalled bicycle to an authorized retailer for inspection and free installation of a replacement fork.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.