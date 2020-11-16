Recall Roundup: Snack has wrong product inside; Ring recalls doorbells over fire hazard

The product is packaged in 2-pound chubs/rolls, with each roll printed with the lot number C000185 and best by date of May 19, 2021. The product was sold frozen and distributed from the company between July 8 and Aug. 27.

One animal illness has been reported, though no human illnesses have been reported to date.

The problem was revealed after testing conducted by the FDA, and the company continues to investigate the cause of the problem.

Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 1-260-422-9440.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of recalls in the last week, including one from Ring regarding its second generation video doorbells.

The doorbells' battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 85 reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed, with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage. There have also been eight reports of minor burns.