Recall Roundup: Smoked fish recalled over listeria concerns

The handheld steamers were sold online at HSN and on the HSN television network, as well as sold in stores or online at Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Lowe's from January 2002 to December 2020.

Consumer should stop using the steamers and contact HSN at 855-654-0942 about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

Kalorik is recalling its 1500F electric steakhouse grills because incorrectly electroplated knobs on the grills can pose an electric shock hazard to users after the grill has fully pre-heated.

The company has received five consumer reports of electric shocks from grills.

The recall involves the model KPRO GR 45602. The grills were sold online at Kalorik, Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, QVC, Home Depot, Macy's, Best Buy and Ace Hardware between July 2020 and March 2021.

Consumers should stop using the grills and contact the company at 844-847-4556 for a free repair kit to replace the control knobs.

Fall and injury hazards resulted in three other consumer product recalls in the last two weeks.