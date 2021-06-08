Recall Roundup: Smoked fish recalled over listeria concerns

Banner Smoked Fish Inc., is recalling a number of smoked fish products due to the potential contamination with listeria. The smoked fish products were distributed through retail and distribution, as well as through online purchasing in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
Banner products include barbecue spiced smoked nova salmon, brook trout, center-sliced smoked Norwegian style salmon, finest sliced salty lox, Irish cured smoked salmon, mackerel, lox trimmings, nova Atlantic salmon, pastrami-style smoked nova salmon, sable, smoked nova bagel cuts, smoked trout and whitefish. For a full list of affected products, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov.
The recall affects all products in all package sizes, package types and lots. The FDA said the products were found to be processed under unsanitary conditions, which was discovered during a routine FDA inspection. No illnesses have yet been reported associated with this problem.
Customers who have purchased these items should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call the company at 718-449-1400.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced a number of product recalls that put infants and children in danger.
Fisher-Price is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders after four infant deaths.
The commission said infants who are placed unrestrained in the products and later found on their stomachs are at risk of suffocation. So far, four infant deaths have been reported with the Rock 'n Glide Soother between April 2019 and February 2020. There have been no fatalities with the other product to date.
The recall involves the CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 Rock 'n Glide Soothers. For Soothe 'n Play Gliders model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. The Rock 'n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 to December 2020, and the Soothe 'n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 to May 2021.
Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price at 855-853-6224 for a refund.
Ergobaby is recalling its Metrous compact city strollers because the button on some buckles that release the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release and posing a choking hazard to children.
The company has received 15 reports of the button detaching while in use, though no injuries have been reported.
The strollers were sold online at Ergobaby, AlbeeBaby and Amazon from July 2018 to September 2019.
Consumers should stop using the strollers and contact the company at 888-416-4888 for instructions and a full free replacement restraint harness with buckle.
JCPenney is recalling its Arizona Jean Co. "Lilac Smoke" girls puffer jackets because the drawstring inside the lining of the bottom of the jacket can become entangled or caught on slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The midweight jackets were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online from November 2020 to April 2021.
Consumers should take the recalled jacket away from children, cut and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard or contact JCPenney at 800-322-1189 for instructions on how to return the jacket and obtain a full refund of the original purchase price, shipping included.
A burn hazard is behind HSN's recall of its Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini. The commission said the clothing steamer can expel, spray or leak hot water during use.
The company has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamer, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.
The handheld steamers were sold online at HSN and on the HSN television network, as well as sold in stores or online at Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Lowe's from January 2002 to December 2020.
Consumer should stop using the steamers and contact HSN at 855-654-0942 about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.
Kalorik is recalling its 1500F electric steakhouse grills because incorrectly electroplated knobs on the grills can pose an electric shock hazard to users after the grill has fully pre-heated.
The company has received five consumer reports of electric shocks from grills.
The recall involves the model KPRO GR 45602. The grills were sold online at Kalorik, Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, QVC, Home Depot, Macy's, Best Buy and Ace Hardware between July 2020 and March 2021.
Consumers should stop using the grills and contact the company at 844-847-4556 for a free repair kit to replace the control knobs.
Fall and injury hazards resulted in three other consumer product recalls in the last two weeks.
Umbrosa is recalling its umbrellas equipped with the Umbrosa Evolution Arm/Holder because the umbrella arm can break at the elbow while in use. The company has received five reports of its breaking, though no injuries have been reported.
They were sold at ShadeScape dealers and other resellers nationwide from July 2018 to February 2020.
Consumers should stop using the umbrellas and contact the company at 800-522-0328 to receive a free replacement arm/holder.
Trek is recalling its Bontrager Satellite City bicycle pedals because the pedals are incorrectly installed by the retailer during assembly and can fall off the crank arm, posing a fall and injury hazard.
The company has received 132 reports of the pedals loosening, locking up or falling off, including seven reports of riders falling and getting injured. The pedals were installed as original equipment on Trek Allant+, Dual Sport+, FX 2, FX 3, Verve 2, Verve 3 and Verve+ model bicycles sold from January 2018 to April 2021.
Consumers should stop using bicycles equipped with these pedals and contact their local authorized Trek retailer for instructions on receiving free installation of replacement pedals.
Target is recalling its Room Essentials shower stools because the stools can become unstable or slippery while in use, posing a fall hazard.
The company has received 12 reports of consumers falling off the stools, including four reports of bruises, bumps and scratches and one arm sprain. The stools were sold at Target from March 2019 to September 2020.
Consumers should stop using the stools and return them to any Target for a full refund. For more information, call Target at 800-440-0680.
