Recall Roundup: Sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Salmonella is behind a recall of apple chips that were sold at Aldi.

The FDA reported that Seneca Snack Co. is recalling Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips over possible salmonella contamination. The recall only affects specific lot codes and no other flavor apple chips. For UPC and package codes, check out the FDA's website.

Seneca said it is not aware of any consumer illnesses related to the product and reported that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that shipped one lot of ingredients containing cinnamon that has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The apple chips can be returned for a full refund.

The FDA also announced last week that Ashtel Studios is recalling some of its hand sanitizer marketed to children because the packages resemble food and drink pouches.

The FDA said ingesting hand sanitizer could potentially result in alcohol toxicity, with symptoms ranging from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal.