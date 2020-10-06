Recall Roundup: Sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Country Fresh is recalling a number of sliced fruit containers that were distributed at Walmart due to possible listeria contamination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported last week that Country Fresh is recalling containers of "Freshness Guaranteed" cut and/or sliced fruit products, which include apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, cantaloupe and watermelon.
The FDA discovered during a recent inspection that listeria monocytogenes was detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed.
As of Tuesday, the recall does not affect items sold in Pennsylvania, but does affect products sold at other Walmart stores, including those in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
For affected UPC codes of watermelon and other fruit, check out the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The products have best if used by dates between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11.
Country Fresh said it has not received any reports of illnesses, and customers should discard the products. For more information, contact Country Fresh at 1-877-251-8300.
Salmonella is behind a recall of apple chips that were sold at Aldi.
The FDA reported that Seneca Snack Co. is recalling Seneca Cinnamon Apple Chips and Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips over possible salmonella contamination. The recall only affects specific lot codes and no other flavor apple chips. For UPC and package codes, check out the FDA's website.
Seneca said it is not aware of any consumer illnesses related to the product and reported that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that shipped one lot of ingredients containing cinnamon that has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
The apple chips can be returned for a full refund.
The FDA also announced last week that Ashtel Studios is recalling some of its hand sanitizer marketed to children because the packages resemble food and drink pouches.
The FDA said ingesting hand sanitizer could potentially result in alcohol toxicity, with symptoms ranging from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal.
The company has not received any reports of adverse reactions. The affected hand sanitizer products were packaged in 0.84-ounce pouches and include images of "Paw Patrol," JoJo Siwa, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Trolls and Minions.
Consumers are urged to destroy the hand sanitizer or call Ashtel Studios at 866-274-8351 for more information.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also announced two recent recalls, including safety ropes from Petzl America, which can pose a fall and injury hazard.
The recall affects the low-stretch Kernmantle ropes, which can have a deep cut or tape securing two ends of the rope together that can cause the rope to fail. No incidents or injuries have been reported.
The recalled ropes are designed for professional use and recreational use and have serial numbers ranging from 18 C to 20 H. Recalled rope models include Axis, Parallel, Vector, Segment, Ray, Push 200, Club 200, Top, Lead and JAG Rescue Kit. For model numbers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov.
The ropes were sold at GME Supply, Karst Sports and industrial and recreational stores nationwide and online from March 2018 to July 2020.
Consumers should stop using the ropes and inspect them for any deep cuts or tape. If either is found, consumers can contact Petzl America at 877-807-3805 or at safetynotices@petzl.com for instructions on receiving a free replacement rope.
The commission also announced that Stihl is recalling its BF-KM minicultivator attachments because the gearbox could have mistakenly been installed upside down, causing the tines to rotate backward toward the operator, posing a laceration hazard.
The company has received 12 reports of incidents, including six reports of lacerations.
The recalled minicultivator is one of 15 interchangeable attachments to the Stihl KombiMotor KM model powerhead, which is sold separately. The minicultivator attachment should have been assembled by the Stihl dealer and not sold in a box or assembled by the consumer.
The attachment was sold at Stihl servicing dealers from January 2005 to August 2020.
Consumers should stop using the recalled attachment and take it to an authorized dealer for a free inspection and free proper assembly. For more information, call Stihl at 800-233-4729.
