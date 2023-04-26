Among the consumer products recalled in the last week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Stanley Black & Decker is recalling its DeWalt, Stanley Fatmax and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers because of an injury hazard.

The commission reported that the head of the sledgehammers can loosen and detach during use. The company has received 192 reports of the head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers' face and head.

For model numbers and descriptions of affected sledgehammers, check out the commission's website at www.cpsc.gov. They were sold at Home Depot, Ace Hardware and other hardware stores, as well as online at Amazon and hardware store websites from November 2013 to November 2022.

Consumers should stop using the products and contact the company at 855-418-3032 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

An injury and fall hazard is behind a recall from Rollerblade USA over its Fury inline skates and Fury brake supports.

The commission said the brake support for the rear brake of the skate can fracture or separate, which can reduce user stability. The company has received 11 reports of brake supports fracturing or breaking off, though no injuries have been reported.

For SKU numbers and size ranges, check out the commission's website. The skates were sold at sporting goods stores and dealers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inline Warehouse and Rollerblade from May 2020 to March 2023. A variant of the skate with gray, nonmarking brake pads was sold for indoor institutional use directly to schools and rental facilities.

Consumers should stop using the skates and contact the company at 866-734-5708 to receive a free replacement brake support.

Lucky Global is recalling its Lelinta multipurpose children's helmets because they do not comply with positional stability requirements and safety standards for bicycle helmets. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The helmets were sold in pink and blue with elbow, knee and wrist guards in a mesh bag. They were sold exclusively on Walmart's website from July 2022 to February 2023.

Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact the company at 929-250-8198 for a full refund.

Lil Anglers is recalling its children's fishing rods that were sold with Kid Casters No Tangle combos because the fishing rods contain a level of lead that exceeds the federal lead content ban. No illnesses have been reported.

The packages of the product contain a 34-inch inline rod and reel combo, plastic casting plug, rattle bobber and pre-tied snap swivel. For models and date codes, check out the commission's website. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Dick's Sporting Goods and other specialty sporting goods stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and Lil Anglers from January 2021 to March 2023.

Consumers should take the fishing rods away from children and contact the company at 844-347-4543 for a full refund or free replacement fishing rod.

Davey Water Products is recalling its DynaDrive fresh water well pumps because the pumps are not adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock hazard to the user.

The company has received one report in Australia of a consumer who received an electric shock.

The recall involves the pumps with model numbers DD60-10NPT and DD90-11NPT with serial numbers between 190791000 and 223365720. They were sold online, in stores and via contractors from August 2020 to December 2022.

Consumers should not attempt the turn off the water pumps, change settings, inspect or repair it, or otherwise touch them. They should instead register their pumps on Davey's website at daveywater.com to schedule a free inspection to verify their pumps are correctly grounded. For more information, call 888-755-8654.