Recall Roundup: Skippy peanut butter recalled over steel fragments

Among the food and consumer product recalls in the last week is one from Skippy Foods LLC, which is recalling three types of its peanut butter spread because of small fragments of stainless steel found in some jars.

The company is recalling its Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. The jars sold in 14 ounces, 16.3 ounces and 40 ounces have best if used by dates of May 4-10, 2023. No other sizes, varieties or other packaging configurations is included.

For more information, visit the FDA's website at www.fda.gov. The FDA said the company has not received any consumer complaints regarding the recall. The steel is suspected to have come from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Customers can return the peanut butter to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy at 1-866-475-4779.

Two other food products are being recalled over the presence of undeclared milk.

Wilton Industries Inc. is recalling its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit because a milk allergen is missing from the "contains" statement. The list does have "skim milk powder" but not milk as required.

The kit was a 2022 Easter seasonal item distributed nationally through retail stores and online at Wilton. The recall affects lots 22005, 22006 and 22007, which can be found on the bottom of the box. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The oversight was brought to the company's attention through a consumer inquiry. For more information, call the company at 1-800-794-5866.

B&G Foods is recalling its Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers also over undeclared milk. The recall only affects the 6-ounce box with a best by date of Sept. 5.

The company said a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers, which contain egg and milk, which are not on the ingredient label.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date, and the issue was discovered after a consumer complaint. The company said a third-party co-packer that produces the product inadvertently placed another company's crackers in the box.

Customers who have purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call 855-346-2225.

Unilever is recalling another aeorosol product, this one from Suave, over the presence of the carcinogen benzene. The two aerosol products are the powder and "fresh" varieties of Suave's 24-Hour Protection Antiperspirant sold in 4-ounce and 6-ounce cans.

All lots of the products are being recalled with an expiration date through September 2023. This product line had been discontinued in October 2021, so there should be limited products still available for purchase.

Customers can call Unilever at 866-204-9756 to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently reported that Universal Security Instruments is recalling its 2-in-1 photoelectric smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because the alarms can fail to alert consumers to hazardous levels of carbon monoxide.

The company has received two reports of the units failing to sound the alarm within the specified time requirement, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves two models (MPC322S and MPC122S) and two date codes (June 9, 2017, and June 2, 2017) with 10-year sealed batteries. The alarms were sold at electrical distributors nationwide, as well as at Walmart and other websites from June 2017 to December 2019.

Consumers should contact the company at 877-220-0046 for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should still use the recalled alarms until the replacements arrive.

Soundboks is recalling its bluetooth speakers with lithium-ion batteries because the battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the Gen. 3 speakers with the Batteryboks 3 lithium-ion batteries that were sold with grill covers in black, white, orange, red and blue. They were sold online at Soundboks, Amazon and DJ Tech Tools from November 2021 to February.

Consumers should stop using the speakers, remove the battery and call the company at 866-761-9471 to receive a new battery, plus shipping. The company will provide the free battery and a $100 credit toward purchases at Soundboks web shop, as well as include instructions on how to properly dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

Two other consumer products are being recalled over dangers to children.

PlayMonster is recalling its Kid O Hudson glow rattles because the rattle's legs can break off, posing a choking hazard. The company has received three reports of legs breaking off, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy, which can glow red or green. They were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Walmart, PlayMonster and Zulily from February 2018 to February 2022.

Consumers should take the rattle away from children and contact the company at 800-469-7506 for instructions on receiving a $25 refund. The company will provide consumers with a prepaid shipping label to return the product.

Maped Helix USA is recalling its Helix metal lockable drug chests because the locking mechanism can fail, allowing adults and children access to the chest, posing a risk of poisoning. The company has received two reports of the locking mechanism failing, though no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves the drug chests that come with two keys, a security tether and a mounting kit. They were sold at Educators Resource and Court Street Office Supplies stores, as well as online at Amazon from January 2021 to December 2021.

Consumers should stop using the chests until they have been repaired and contact the company at 800-645-1421 to get a free repair kit shipped.

